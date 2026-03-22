New Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Reveals New Footage & Best Look at Rare Star Wars Creature

There has been new footage from the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, and it includes a look at a rare returning Star Wars creature. The Mandalorian and Grogu will premiere in theaters on May 22, and it continues the story from the popular Disney+ series. Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, while he appears alongside his companion, Grogu, his ward, who is the same species as Yoda. Newcomers include Sigourney Weaver as Ward, a leader of the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, Jabba the Hutt’s son.

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However, the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu footage shows an Anooba, and this is a rare Star Wars creature that has not been seen since Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While some fans believe this is the same character, Marrok the Anooba, that character is dead, and this is likely a new character from the same race.

A new TV spot for THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU features new shots and moments pic.twitter.com/B338TUrlFj — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) March 22, 2026

Who Is the Anooba in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

While it was only shown in a quick shot, it was clear this was an Anooba in the trailer. While some fans have excitedly claimed this is Marrok the Anooba, who debuted 14 years ago in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode, “Bounty,” that is not likely accurate. Marrok was a male Anooba who was a close companion of Embo, a bounty hunter during the Clone Wars. Marrok often accompanied Embo on his journeys and was capable of assisting Embo in battle. Marrok also had a unique trait, as most Anooba had large chin tusks that protruded from their lower jaw, but Marrok did not.

By the time of the Battle of Jakku in 5 ABY, Marrok had died. The fact that an Anooba is appearing in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is not a surprise, since co-writer Dave Filoni is the one who actually designed and created Marrok for The Clone Wars. It also isn’t hard to understand how this could be any Anooba other than Marrok. Anoobas have been used for years and even domesticated. It is easy to believe this is a replacement Anooba by Embo’s side in the footage. Filoni voices Embo in the movie.

However, at the same time, there could be the chance that this could be Marrok returning in the movie, and the new film will ignore the fate of the Anooba since it happened in the books, and not on screen. Marrok’s death was revealed in Chuck Windig’s novel, Aftermath: Empire’s End, and if the new Star Wars properties have proven anything, it is that the events from anything other than movies and TV shows are fair game to ignore and change. The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.

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