Star Wars: Who Is the Bounty Hunter Embo? And Is He in The Mandalorian and Grogu?

While many Star Wars fans are familiar with bounty hunters like Boba Fett and Cad Bane, Embo remains a relatively obscure character despite being one of the most formidable hunters during the Clone Wars era. That might soon change, as recent rumors suggest that Dave Filoni’s fan-favorite bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Clone Wars might make his live-action debut as the main antagonist in The Mandalorian & Grogu. His potential inclusion in the upcoming movie could introduce this fascinating character to a broader audience while adding an exciting new threat to Din Djarin and Grogu’s adventures.

Embo is a male Kyuzo from the planet Phatrong who gained notoriety during the Clone Wars for his exceptional combat abilities and unique approach to bounty hunting. Standing at an impressive height of 1.99 meters, Embo’s most distinctive feature is his large-rimmed circular hat, which he uses both as a defensive shield and a deadly projectile weapon. Unlike many of his peers who rely heavily on advanced technology, Embo prefers a more traditional approach to hunting, wielding a bowcaster as his primary weapon and depending on his physical prowess and tracking skills.

Throughout his appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Embo demonstrated his versatility by working with prominent bounty-hunting crews, including those led by Sugi, Cad Bane, and a young Boba Fett. However, his only true loyalty lies with his faithful companion Marrok, an anooba who assists him during his missions. This dedication to his pet reveals a more complex side to the otherwise stoic hunter.

Embo’s Rumored Role in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Animation

As The Mandalorian & Grogu enter post-production, the rumor mill has been running non-stop, with multiple sources trying to get leaks of the movie’s mysterious plot. One of these reports claims Embo might serve as the primary antagonist in The Mandalorian & Grogu, with Filoni – who originally voiced the character in The Clone Wars – expected to reprise his role. The rumors suggest that the plot revolves around a rescue mission to save Rotta the Hutt, who is allegedly being held hostage by Embo. This scenario would be particularly interesting given that Rotta, voiced by Jeremy Allen White, is now a fully grown crime lord, quite different from the infant Hutt that Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano once rescued.

If these rumors prove true, Embo’s inclusion could create an intriguing dynamic with Din Djarin, as both characters follow strict codes of honor despite their dangerous professions. Additionally, Embo’s presence might tie into the larger threat posed by the Shadow Council, especially considering that Imperial Warlord (played by Jonny Coyne) has been confirmed to appear in the film. Finally, Embo’s rumored involvement with Rotta the Hutt could explore the complex power dynamics in the post-Empire galaxy, especially concerning the criminal underworld’s relationship with both the New Republic and Imperial remnants.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. While we await official confirmation about Embo’s role in the film, fans can watch his original appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, currently streaming on Disney+.