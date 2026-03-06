The Mandalorian & Grogu Reveals New Image and Story Details About A Pivotal Star Wars Character’s Return

Star Wars hasn’t been back in thearters since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, but that lengthy hiatus is finally about to end. Lucasfilm is headed back to the big screen with Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be directed by Jon Favreau. The upcoming film follows the ongoing adventures of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his Force-sensitive ward, Grogu, as they navigate the dangerous galaxy far, far away following the conclusion of The Mandalorian Season 3. The production is designed to serve as a massive cinematic blockbuster continuation of the highly successful Disney+ series. Among the highly anticipated additions to the cast is The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who steps into an unusual villain role.

Empire Magazine officially unveiled the first detailed breakdown of Rotta the Hutt (voiced by White) in The Mandalorian & Grogu, as well as a newly released promotional image, depicting Rotta holding two axe-like bladed weapons and standing visibly ready for a confrontation in that arena.

Unlike the overweight, immobile, and sluggish Hutts that have traditionally appeared throughout live-action Star Wars media, Rotta boasts a more muscular physique. Mandalorian & Grogu trailers have already showcased a massive gladiatorial arena sequence where Rotta will face Din Djarin; audiences are officially about to see a Hutt warrior in their absolute physical prime for the very first time on the big screen.

Rotta the Hutt is Dividing Longtime Star Wars Fans (Again)

Rotta the Hutt’s design in Mandalorian & Grogu is being met with mixed feelings throughout the Star Wars community. A significant portion of the audience has expressed excitement over the introduction of a warrior Hutt in a major theatrical release. For decades, the extensive Star Wars Expanded Universe has actively allowed the Hutts to exist as more than a monolithic race of sluggish gangsters, frequently depicting them as a diverse species. By embracing this expanded lore, Lucasfilm is effectively shattering the rigid cinematic boundaries that previously defined the Hutts.

Conversely, a vocal segment of the fanbase argues that depicting a Hutt as a capable, muscular warrior undermines the fundamental cinematic identity of the aliens. Historically, the menace of a Hutt stems entirely from their vast criminal dominion and psychological manipulation, making an athletic gladiator feel distinctly out of place within the established visual language of the films.

Director Jon Favreau is addressing that critique head-on in the Empire feature, saying it is no accident that Rotta is so distinctly different: “When you’re trying to establish yourself and your name is famous, when you’re Jabba The Hutt’s kid, what does that do?” Favreau teases. “How has that affected his trajectory? I get a kick out of that.” For Rotta, being as capable with his fists as his words may be the key difference. “[Rotta’s] in top form, fighting in the pits, a gladiator of sorts,” Favreau adds.

Beyond the broader lore implications, some fans expressed disappointment that the digital model for Rotta completely lacks any facial resemblance to Jeremy Allen White. Given the industry practice of blending an actor’s distinct physical traits into their CGI counterparts to enhance the performance, the complete absence of White’s recognizable features feels like a missed opportunity for a segment of the fanbase. In the Empire interview, White did give fans the consolation that they’ll hear his vocals coming through the character, and that “There’s a little bit of Huttese” language in his performance (though most of it will be Star Wars’ standard English, or “Basic” dialect). “My speaking voice changes [as Rotta],” White added. “It was helpful, of course, to listen to Jabba.”

Finally, the decision to arm the character with bladed weapons has spawned a wave of jokes, with fans pointing out the undeniable irony of Rotta wielding two bladed weapons in combat, considering White’s most recognizable role consists of constantly chopping ingredients as a stressed chef in his hit series The Bear.

Rotta Is Bringing One of Star Wars’ Best Creators Full Circle

Rotta the Hutt in Star Wars: The Clone Wars / LucasFilm Animation

Despite the divided reaction to his physical appearance, the inclusion of Rotta the Hutt represents a massive bridge between different eras of Star Wars storytelling. The character previously debuted in canon media as a helpless infant nicknamed “Stinky” during the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. By bringing an adult Rotta into The Mandalorian & Grogu, Favreau and co-writer Dave Filoni are actively utilizing their deep knowledge of the animated timeline to enhance the current narrative.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 22nd.

Are you excited to see a muscular Rotta the Hutt fight Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu?