New MCU X-Men Casting Rumor Adds Two New Names In the Running For Professor X, Fans Think One Is “The Clear Move”

Another day, another X-Men casting rumor. And that’s not something you’ll ever catch us complaining about, especially when it’s surrounding who might be in the running to bring the iconic Professor Charles Xavier to life. As the Marvel revival of the X-Men looms ever closer, more and more details and theories seem to be emerging, giving fans a better idea of what they can expect post-Doomsday as the mutant saga begins to unfold and the X-Men come to life in the MCU.

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It seems that there are three big names in the running to play everyone’s favorite psychic professor. As of right now, those names are Bill Skarsgård (IT, Nosferatu), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, Hellraiser), and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark, Love & Death). And while some of those names seem like a bigger crowd draw than others, each actor in consideration is wildly talented and known for powerhouse performances. Though there is one name on this list that most fans on the internet say is the clear winner.

Which Actor in the Running Would Be the Perfect Professor X?

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If you ask X-Men fans on X, the winner is easily Tom Pelphrey. “Tom Pelphrey is the most under-appreciated actor working right now, he deserves to be a household name. His work in Ozark and Task is perfect,” said one user. Another added, “Oh, I can DEFINITELY see Tom Pelphrey as Xavier. That man can literally pull off anything.” It’s fair to say, however, that there’s no small number of fans who don’t believe a word of the rumors, and who are seriously debating why such young actors would be pushed into the role. And then there’s the handful of fans that are still clamoring for Patrick Wilson to take it on. It’s also worth noting that Pelphrey has appeared in the MCU before, having a role in Iron Fist.

As for the characters rumored to appear in the reboot, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Charles Xavier, Emma Frost, Rogue, Storm, and Magneto are the names that have been making their way around the rumor mill—at least according to Apocalyptic Horseman on X, who claims to have verified their appearances. Some fans are feeling pretty certain that Beast will also be making an appearance, though that still remains unverified. It’s worth noting that Wolverine doesn’t appear anywhere on that list, nor does Gambit or Iceman, which is an interesting choice considering how popular each of these characters is.

What are your thoughts on the X-Men casting rumors that have been making the rounds? Is there someone else you’d like to see take on the role of Charles Xavier? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to go check out what’s happening over at the ComicBook forum.