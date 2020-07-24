The New Mutants Cast Has Seen The Final Movie

✖

The New Mutants’ cast has confirmed that they have in fact seen the final cut of the movie. This was a valid question after such a long time between shooting the film and its eventual release on August 28th. Comicbook.com had the chance to sit down with Alice Braga, Henry Zaga, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and director Josh Boone to talk about the film. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis led off by asking if they had all seen the final version. After a bunch of laughter, they all confirmed it, and Boone seemed relieved to be finally moving towards having everyone’s work on-screen. There have been so many delays, and the latest ones because of the coronavirus pandemic have pushed this release all the way towards the tail end of summer. But, now the cast is grateful that the patient fans will be able to share the experience.

Boone quipped, “I Have I seen it more times then I've been anybody would ever want to see a movie?”

Alice Braga quickly laughed, “It's pretty cool.” The director earnestly added, “I can say honestly, that it's the movie that we set out to make. Absolutely. We got to release the movie that we shot and release my Director’s Cut, so I'm very happy.”

When the topic of a “Boone Cut” of The New Mutants emerged, the director wanted no parts of it. “Oh God, no, no, no, no. I don't want anybody to have to watch multiples. I have to watch some other version,” he laughed.

The site also had the chance to ask the director about the possibility of The New Mutants being released on VOD at some point. He reiterated that he just wants people to be able to see it, in whatever form that takes. If it is in theaters, awesome, but if it has to be at home, then Boone is fine with that too.

“Well, I mean, I don't really get scared about stuff like that. I just want as many people to see it as possible. And for everybody who wants to see it to be able to see it,” he began. “So obviously if we can do it theaters, that's always my first choice. But like Disney came to me and said they were gonna stream it I'd be like awesome. Then everybody can watch it. It'd be great.”

