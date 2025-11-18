New Project Hail Mary Trailer Teases Ryan Gosling’s Cosmic Journey

Project Hail Mary is one of the most anticipated science fiction films in recent memory, adapting the best-selling novel from Andy Weir, the author behind The Martian. The project stars Ryan Gosling as a reluctant hero on a mission to save the world, marking a significant return to the sci-fi genre for the actor. With its compelling premise rooted in hard science and human resilience, the film has generated considerable buzz among fans of the book and the genre alike. While the movie’s release is still several months away, Amazon MGM Studios is already ramping up the marketing campaign, offering audiences a thrilling glimpse into the cosmic journey that awaits with the release of a new trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer for Project Hail Mary lays out the catastrophic stakes at the heart of the story. It explains that a world-ending event is underway as the sun begins to die, threatening all life on Earth with a new ice age. To prevent this extinction-level event, humanity’s last hope rests on a desperate interstellar mission. The trailer establishes that the person sent on this mission is an ordinary school teacher, Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who wakes up light-years from home with no memory of who he is or how he got there, forced to piece together the purpose of his critical journey.

Play video

The trailer emphasizes the immense weight of Grace’s solitary journey through the vast emptiness of space. The story is framed as a lonely odyssey of survival and discovery, as he alone must find a way to save humanity. However, the narrative takes a significant turn as Ryland meets an unexpected alien ally who is on a similar mission to save his own world. This reveal shifts the focus of the story, as Ryland works through cultural barriers to solve a mutual crisis.

You Should Be Excited for Project Hail Mary

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The talent assembled behind the camera for Project Hail Mary is a significant reason for the film’s high expectations. The movie is directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have a proven track record of delivering critically and commercially successful projects across multiple genres. Their impressive filmography includes writing and directing the animated hits Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and The Lego Movie, as well as producing the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The screenplay was penned by Drew Goddard, who previously adapted Weir’s The Martian, earning an Oscar nomination for his work and proving he has a deft hand with the author’s scientifically grounded material.

Project Hail Mary is shaping up to be one of the biggest sci-fi releases of next year, and the trailers released so far are already looking great. The footage suggests a film that balances incredible spectacle with character-driven emotion. Furthermore, Gosling is known for his immense talent and versatility, making him an excellent choice to lead a film where he is mostly alone or interacting with a strange alien creature.

Project Hail Mary is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

What are you most excited to see in Project Hail Mary? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!