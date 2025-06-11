Spider-Verse Teases Big Miles Morales Twist (& Fans Should Be Excited)

Shameik Moore, who voices Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse films, teases an exciting twist for his character in the franchise’s upcoming third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While attending the Tribeca Film Festival, the actor spoke with TikTok user @liamlovesmovies and was asked if he could share anything about Beyond the Spider-Verse. After joking that he will be in the film, Moore seemingly shed additional light on his role by suggesting there will be a trio of Miles Morales variants running around this time. According to him, he’s not just voicing two characters — he’s voicing three.

“I’ll be in it,” Moore said when asked about Beyond the Spider-Verse. The interviewer then said “twice,” referring to the Miles variant seen at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Moore quickly corrected him by saying “Three times!” and holding up three fingers for the camera.

Across the Spider-Verse concluded with a twist ending where the main Miles from Earth-1610 accidentally transports to Earth-42 (a byproduct of Miles getting his powers from a spider that originated from Earth-42). This parallel dimension is a reality without Spider-Man; Earth-42’s Miles variant operates as the Prowler in a crime-ridden New York. Across the Spider-Verse set this Miles variant up as an antagonistic force in the next installment.

At one point, Beyond the Spider-Verse was going to be released last year. However, the film was delayed. At CinemaCon back in April, Sony announced Beyond the Spider-Verse is now scheduled to premiere in June 2027. During the presentation, the studio also shared some first-look images highlighting a showdown between Miles and the Prowler.

Fans probably expected Moore would be voicing the Spider-Man and Prowler versions of Miles in Beyond the Spider-Verse, but the notion of him portraying a third variant is an exciting development. The Spider-Verse films have always excelled at portraying multiversal madness, entertaining audiences with several iterations of fan-favorite characters. The previous two Miles variants introduced in the movies have distinct personalities and feel very unique from each other, illustrating what’s possible by embracing the multiverse angle. If Moore is voicing a third Miles in the film, it’ll be interesting to see how that one stands apart from his counterparts. Marvel Comics history is full of different versions of Miles the filmmakers can choose from, and just about any of them would make for an intriguing portrayal on screen.

It’ll also be fascinating to see how a third Miles could fit into the Beyond the Spider-Verse plot. One possibility is Gwen Stacy and her team of fellow Spider-People encounter another Miles variant during their quest to find the main one from Earth-1610. That would give the movie an opportunity to put a fresh spin on established character dynamics, with Gwen and her friends essentially meeting Miles for the first time again. Whatever the filmmakers have in store, it should be a treat for fans. The Spider-Verse films are renowned for their sense of style and creativity, blending beautiful animation with heart-wrenching storytelling. Beyond the Spider-Verse is positioned to be the epic finale and should pull out all the stops.