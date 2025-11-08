7 Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies That Could Be Masterpieces

These seven upcoming science-fiction movies could become some of the best examples of the genre ever brought to the screen. Some of the most memorable movies in history have sci-fi to deliver impactful, emotional, and thought-provoking stories. Sci-fi movies including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Alien, The Matrix, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and more have been celebrated as cinematic masterpieces, and, in recent years, the genre has become bigger and better. Movies such as Arrival, Ex Machina, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Interstellar, and more have stunned, and several other upcoming sci-fi movies may soon join them.

Some of the most visionary and acclaimed sci-fi directors and producers will soon be adding new projects to their impressive repertoires. The likes of James Cameron, Steven Spielberg, J. J. Abrams, Denis Villeneuve, and more have been leading these exciting upcoming sci-fi movies, so there’s little doubt these projects will be lauded as masterpieces in their own right. 2026 will be a banner year for science-fiction, so we can’t wait to see these movies hit theaters in the coming months.

7) Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19, 2025) & Its Sequels

Perhaps the biggest sci-fi movie still set to release in 2025 is James Cameron’s third instalment in the Avatar film series, Avatar: Fire and Ash. After Avatar brought Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) to Pandora in 2009, and Avatar: The Way of Water once again pitted him against Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in 2022, Fire and Ash will introduce a new tribe of Na’vi, led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), as the conflict on Pandora continues to escalate. The Avatar film series is Cameron’s seminal work, and has already contributed to two of the highest-grossing, most visually-remarkable, technologically-innovative, and narratively-thrilling movies of all time. Fire and Ash, and the planned fourth and fifth Avatar movies, will surely continue this.

Play video

6) The Bride! (March 6, 2026)

Written, co-produced, and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), The Bride! will draw inspiration from the Bride of Frankenstein movie from 1935 and Mary Shelley’s original Frankenstein novel from 1818. With a cast boasting the likes of Penélope Cruz, Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening as Dr. Euphronious, Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster, and Jessie Buckley as the titular Bride, The Bride! will surely pack a serious punch. Reimagining the iconic story in 1930s Chicago, The Bride! will be artistic, unique, and nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece — impressive for only Gyllenhaal’s second directed feature film.

Play video

5) Project Hail Mary (March 20, 2026)

Based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel of the same name and penned by Drew Goddard, Project Hail Mary could follow in the footsteps of Goddard’s last Weir adaptation, The Martian, and become a masterpiece in its own right. Ryan Gosling will star as Dr. Ryland Grace, the sole survivor of a mission into deep space to save humanity, but he won’t be searching for answers alone. A true sci-fi adventure, Project Hail Mary will blend real science with fantastical, otherworldly elements to deliver a thrilling story, with Gosling being joined by powerhouses Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung, and more.

Play video

4) I Love Boosters (May 22, 2026)

After receiving critical acclaim for his feature film directorial debut back in 2018, Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley will next be bringing his sci-fi comedy I Love Boosters to theaters in 2026. Financed by Neon (Colossal, Parasite, Anatomy of a Fall, Anora), I Love Boosters has good faith from its backers, and boasts an impressive cast including Academy Award nominees Demi Moore and LaKeith Stanfield alongside the likes of Keke Palmer, Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie, Eiza González, and more. Following a group of shoplifters who target a cut-throat fashion maven, I Love Boosters promises an entertaining and artistic adventure.

3) Steven Spielberg’s UFO Movie (June 12, 2026)

We know remarkably little about this upcoming UFO-focused movie from acclaimed, legendary director Steven Spielberg. Even so, there’s little doubt that this project will go down in history as one of the sci-fi genre’s greatest gems. With incredible talents such as Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O’Connor, Eve Hewson, and more in the cast, Spielberg’s upcoming movie — based on his original UFO-centric idea — promises to be an action-packed, honest-to-goodness sci-fi flick. Variety reported on exclusive footage shown to a select few back in June, and suggested the movie would continue Spielberg’s impressive legacy brilliantly.

2) Flowervale Street (August 14, 2026)

The next feature film coming from J. J. Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot, is Flowervale Street, which will star the formidable Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a family in the 1980s who start to experience strange happenings in their neighborhood. Written and directed by celebrated filmmaker David Robert Mitchell (The Myth of the American Sleepover, It Follows), Flowervale Street is speculated to explore a time travel storyline including dinosaurs, which would put a fantastic spin on the typical sci-fi projects of the modern age. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Flowervale Street, so anticipation is high.

1) Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

We’ve still got over a year to wait for Denis Villeneuve’s next instalment in his Dune remake film series, but the fact that a third movie is coming is exciting in its own right. 2021’s Dune and 2023’s Dune: Part Two both received critical acclaim, with particular praise being aimed at Villeneuve’s vision, ambition, visual effects, and worldbuilding. Dune: Part Three — taking inspiration from Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel, Dune Messiah — will surely continue this hot streak, bringing back Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and more to expand Dune’s vibrant world even more.

