Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is no stranger to a ghost story. After all, he’s the man behind The Sixth Sense, a film whose twist took audiences entirely by surprise helped redefine the idea of the ghost story from something centered in a classic jump scare to something much more internal, psychological, and grief driven. Now, Shyamalan is set to do it again with his upcoming film, Remain, but the new trailer for the film suggest not only will this be a totally new kind of ghost story, but a far scarier one, too.

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In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Tate Gordon moves into a rental home in a small coastal town and soon encounters a young woman — Wren, played by Phoebe Dynevor — who very quickly turns out to be something much more than a regular woman. It seems that she’s connected to the house and she cannot leave. According to the official description of the film, Wren pulls Tate out of his shell and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town. The film opens in theaters on February 5, 2027.

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Remain’s Mysterious Woman Doesn’t Necessarily Seem Like The Threat — And That’s Terrifying

While there is still so much about Remain that is a mystery and will likely play out in surprising fashion as is the nature of Shyamalan’s films, what is striking about Remain’s trailer is that Wren doesn’t necessarily seem like a threat herself, but that also doesn’t mean that there isn’t something truly frightening going on. In just the short trailer, We don’t see Wren doing anything particularly dark or disturbing — yes, there is the moment in the bathroom where she’s upset and does attack Tate, but even he says in the trailer that Wren is upset at night. There is very clearly something larger at play and it suggests that Wren may herself be a victim or at the mercy of something bigger and more sinister. Given that we also see Tate speaking with someone who may or may not have their own connection to the supernatural, there could be something much larger going on and no one is safe. Given that most ghost stories feature the ghost somehow being the issue, the idea of Wren potentially being merely a piece in a larger nightmare is interesting.

What is also interesting is that Remain is itself part of something larger and a bit more unique. The film is part of a collaborative project between Shyamalan and best-selling author Nicholas Sparks. The two creatives worked separately on the movie and a novel (Shyamalan on the film, Sparks on the novel) to ultimately come up with the story. Sparks’ novel was published in 2025, but the twists and details of the novel won’t necessarily be the same ones that make it to the screen. That means we have two almost parallel stories to take in that work with the same general concept and it will be interesting to see where they intersect as well as how the romantic elements of Sparks’ work fits into Shyamalan’s film while the thriller aspects of the filmmaker’s work fits into Sparks’ novel.

Fortunately, we don’t have terribly long to wait. While Remain has been positioned as being a Valentine’s Day movie, the film will open in theaters on February 5, 2027.

What do you think about the Remain trailer? Are you prepared for what appears to be a romantic thriller ghost story? Let us know in the comments.