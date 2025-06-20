M. Night Shyamalan’s Secret Movie Starts Shooting (But When Will It Be Released?)

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest cinematic endeavor, Remain, has officially commenced principal photography in Rhode Island, marking the start of production for what is shaping up to be one of the director’s strangest projects yet. As reported by ABC6, the first day of shooting saw the production take over a local coffee shop, The Coffee Depot, transforming it into a set for the film which stars Jake Gyllenhaal. This new movie is described as a “supernatural romantic thriller” and notably involves a unique collaborative concept with bestselling author Nicholas Sparks, who is simultaneously developing the story as a novel. While Warner Bros. is reportedly in discussions to distribute, an official release date for Remain has not yet been announced by the studio or Shyamalan.

“They came in and they finished their setup, we had our food, our coffee, they brought in some furniture and some lighting, a lot of lighting, and plants, and pretty much they used most of the furniture that we have in the depot, switched a few things out but not a lot,” shared Steve Lake, co-owner of The Coffee Depot, regarding the first day of filming. “Great exposure, again, for us, we’ve been here for a long time, we always like to see new faces, and hopefully this will accomplish that for us.”

Beyond the local buzz generated by the shoot, the project itself carries a high degree of curiosity. The combination of Shyamalan, known for his signature plot twists and suspense, with Gyllenhaal, an actor celebrated for his intense and versatile performances, is already compelling. Adding Sparks into the mix to create a parallel literary work from the same core idea promises a fascinating exploration of a story across different mediums. Plot details for Remain are still tightly under wraps, but the “supernatural romantic thriller” label suggests a blend of genres that could push Shyamalan into new creative territory. With filming now underway, and considering typical production timelines for the director, audiences might anticipate Remain hitting theaters sometime in early 2026. Shyamalan’s previous film, the thriller Trap starring Josh Hartnett, was released in 2024.

Shyamalan’s Career of Twists, Thrills, and Unique Visions

Image courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan carved out a unique space in Hollywood with his distinctive directorial style, characterized by suspenseful atmosphere, supernatural or psychological themes, and, most famously, unexpected plot twists that recontextualize the entire narrative. His breakthrough came with the 1999 phenomenon The Sixth Sense, a film that not only became a massive box office success but also earned critical acclaim, including multiple Academy Award nominations. Following this, Unbreakable offered a grounded take on the superhero origin story long before the current wave of comic book movies, and it has since gained a significant cult following, eventually spawning a surprise trilogy with Split and Glass. Meanwhile, Signs delved into themes of faith and family against the backdrop of an alien invasion, while The Village presented a period thriller with another memorable twist.

Throughout his career, Shyamalan has remained fiercely committed to original storytelling, writing or co-writing the screenplays for nearly all of his directorial efforts. This dedication to personal vision has resulted in a filmography that is undeniably his own, though it has also led to a somewhat inconsistent critical reception over the years. While films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and the more recent Split were widely praised for their ingenuity and suspense, other projects faced more mixed or negative reviews, leading to periods where his commercial standing fluctuated. However, even during these times, his films often sparked considerable discussion due to their unconventional narratives and thematic ambitions.

