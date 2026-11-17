Over the last 100 years of cinema, there have been many memorable movie monsters that have burned themselves into the minds of audiences who saw them for the first time on the big screen. From slasher killers and malevolent clowns, to psychopathic androids and bloodthirsty vampires, these screen fiends have come in all shapes and sizes, but in 1979 one creature brought a new kind of inescapable, claustrophobic terror to cinemas in Ridley Scott’s Alien. Seven years later, James Cameron directed one of the greatest movie sequels of all time with Aliens, bringing dozens of these creatures to life in an all-out action blockbuster. Now, fans have the chance of owning one of the creatures itself thanks to Heritage Auctions. As part of their upcoming signature auction, one of the original full xenomorph suits used in the movie is up for sale, but you are going to need a big wallet to bring it home.

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Aliens followed up Scott’s intense and claustrophobia sci-fi horror movie with one of the biggest action movies of the 1980s. Two years after The Terminator, Cameron’s Alien sequel asked what if the single alien threat was multiplied…and came with their even more monstrous mother. The result was a film that included huge action set pieces with dozens of aliens attacking a crew of marines and Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley in a relentless thrill ride that intensified the fear but lost some of Scott’s creeping terror. As with Alien, the effects used in the movie were all practical, with more men in suits being incredibly effective as the xenomorph horde. While these suits no longer hold their fear factor in their current condition and away from the lighting and director of Cameron, it would still be something to have standing among any memorabilia collection.

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Practical effects come with one simple rule. If a movie looks good when it is made, then there is good chance it will not age badly like some early uses of CGI. Both Scott’s original movie and Cameron’s sequel turned what was a basic man in a rubber suit monster into a terrifying on-screen menace. Yet, as can be seen in the images shared and the description of the xenomorph suit used in the film, it is not quite as scary or spectacular in the flesh – or foam rubber as it were. The suit created by Stan Winston Studio based on the designs of H.R. Giger is one of only a few known to have survived, making it a rarity to come up at auction, but to look at, there has to be credit given to Cameron for managing to turn a piece of rubber and tubes into the stuff of nightmares. The whole ensemble includes a headpiece, with an inner mouth taken from another Alien movie as these suits were built without them, as well as a black spandex-blend leotard bodysuit on which is built the body of the creature from foam latex moldings, plastic tubing, and plenty of rubber attachments. Everything has been professionally restored other than the hands and feet which have been remolded from the original Stan Winston molds for this piece.

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As if owning the actual suit used in the film, this has the added allure of a set of cast signatures on the base of the mannequin that comes with it. Among others, the stand has been signed by Paul Reiser, Michael Biehns, Jenette Goldstein, and Carl Troop, the performer who wore the suit in the movie. The current bid on the xenomorph is sitting at $40,000, or $60,000 with buyer’s premium, but as the auction is set to run until the end of the movie it is unlikely that a piece this scarce and iconic will remain at that price when the hammer falls.

How much would you pay to own the original xenomorph costume from Aliens? Was it the best movie in the franchise? Let us know in the comments.