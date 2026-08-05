New Rumors About Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Major Cut Cameo Has MCU Fans Frustrated

There’s no question that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has proven to be an absolute smash hit. Brand New Day is breaking box office records left and right, positive reviews from critics and audiences have been pouring in, and a fanbase that is notoriously difficult to please has nearly unified on loving the movie. Even so, nothing is perfect, and there are still flaws with Brand New Day. Chief among them is perhaps the only aspect of the story that many fans are calling a plot hole, which is the fact that Peter Parker’s identity would (obviously) be revealed in the hospital.

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The movie never explains why this isn’t a problem specifically when it comes to hospital staff, and while audiences are always going to need to suspend some disbelief when it comes to superhero movies, this doesn’t seem like a detail many viewers are willing to wave off. And, in fairness to fans, that makes sense. After all, the entire premise of Spider-Man: No Way Home was that Peter needed everyone (or almost everyone, as he realized too late) to forget who Spider-Man really was. What has Spidey fans particularly frustrated, though, is that a cameo that was already confirmed to have been cut reportedly would have addressed this very issue.

Rosario Dawson’s Cut Scenes Are Rumored to Have Dealt With This Plot Issue

Rosario Dawson already confirmed that her Daredevil (among other Marvel shows) character Claire Temple was cut from Brand New Day, which had fans disappointed enough as it was because Dawson is a beloved actress, and Claire is a popular character. However, a brand-new rumor about what Dawson’s scenes would have looked like has only made the frustrations that much more prominent.

As reported by IGN, rumors have begun swirling that Claire would have specifically appeared in her role as a night nurse in the movie and would even have bumped into Peter in the hallway. The same scene(s), allegedly, would have shown doctors cutting Peter out of the Spider-Man suit but leaving his mask on to protect his identity.

Presumably, given her work with Daredevil, Claire could even have had a hand in protecting Peter’s identity from other hospital staffers. Instead, she was cut from the film—and many fans, it turns out, aren’t very pleased with this change. On one X post referencing this rumored sequence, the comments are full of fan frustrations, with one commenter writing, “They really should’ve kept this in. It would’ve answered one of the biggest questions people had after the hospital scene,” and another saying, “Claire Temple returning would have broken the internet, why would they delete that.”

Yet another commenter, who was seemingly slightly more outraged by the cut, wrote, “Oh come on! They seriously cut out Claire Temple?! The Night Nurse! She could’ve had a great interaction with Parker. This better be a restored flashback scene in the future or restored footage on the DVD or Blu-Ray!”

Granted, there are others in the comments who are arguing that this hospital ‘plot hole’ isn’t actually a major deal or that difficult to explain away. Many are specifically pointing to the scene in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 in which Peter’s mask comes off and the people around him swear to protect his identity. Presumably, the hospital staff could have made the very same promise. Still, it’s a shame that audiences didn’t get to see Dawson on the big screen in Brand New Day.