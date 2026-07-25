Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cut a Marvel Favorite’s MCU Return, and It Would Have Been Perfect

With less than a week to go before the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans have been anxiously awaiting any spoilers or news about the next Spider-Man MCU movie. There have been several rumors about characters appearing in the movie that haven’t been revealed. One legacy actor just said she filmed scenes for Brand New Day, but delivered some bad news following the confirmation. This happened during a Daredevil question-and-answer session at GalaxyCon in Raleigh that included Rosario Dawson and Vincent D’Onofrio. Dawson, who played Claire Temple in Daredevil on Netflix, shocked the fans in attendance with one answer to a question.

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During the panel, Dawson dropped a bombshell about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Someone at the panel posted on X that in her answer to one question, Dawson mentioned Spider-Man and said, “I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out.”

Rosario Dawson just confirmed she got cut from spider-man lmao pic.twitter.com/FRVfi4IHZR — Jackson (@jpw_mp4) July 25, 2026

Rosario Dawson’s Night Nurse Was Supposed to Be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The rumors have indicated that Rosario Dawson was going to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day for a while now. When Spider-Man began to suffer from his injuries, and especially when his body started mutating, it was clear he needed medical help. With the Punisher involved, it made sense that the first person who would help Spider-Man as a nurse was Claire Temple. In the Daredevil world, Claire is the Night Nurse from Marvel Comics, the one person who was there to help patch up Matt Murdock more than almost any other.

It seems natural that Spider-Man would slowly start to connect with more street-level heroes than global heroes. His role is to protect the streets of New York City as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It started with Daredevil (or more accurately Matt Murdock) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as he helped clear Peter’s name after the Mysterio murder claims rose against him. Now, Spider-Man is teaming with the Punisher. It makes sense that a man who protects the people on the streets would cross paths with the nurse who helps the people on the streets.

I was just at the Daredevil QnA and there was a collective gasp of excitement when Rosario Dawson said she filmed scenes for Spider-Man Brand New Day



Followed by a collective groan when she said all her scenes got cut pic.twitter.com/tzWWLqBgYF — ‼️ matthew ‼️ (@4_bengrimmfan) July 25, 2026

That almost happened, and it would have been perfect. However, as Dawson said, her role was cut from the movie, which means that Spider-Man was likely taken to her for help, or the Punisher came to her to help someone. With Luke Cage and Jessica Jones making their returns in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Iron Fist seen in footage from the sets of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, Claire Temple is one of the few characters left who needs to make the jump to the MCU (along with Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing). Spider-Man: Brand New Day would have been the perfect return for her, but fans will have to wait longer to see if Rosario Dawson’s Night Nurse ever makes her way into the MCU.

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