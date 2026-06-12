The Batman Part II Rumor Claims Sebastian Stan isn’t Actually Playing Harvey Dent (& Reveals More DC Villains)

A new rumor claims Sebastian Stan isn’t playing Harvey Dent at all in The Batman: Part II. We still know surprisingly little about Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, with the overarching plot remaining a mystery. For months, there have been reports Sebastian Stan is the new Harvey Dent, but a new rumor suggests that isn’t the case.

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In his latest newsletter, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider claims The Batman: Part II newcomers are not playing the characters everyone believed. According to Sneider, Stan is instead playing a much less well-known – but frankly far more fearsome – Batman villain: the serial killer Victor Zsasz. In the comics, Zsasz is a wealthy businessman who ultimately becomes one of Batman’s most terrifying enemies, a killer who’s comparable to Jigsaw in the Saw franchise. Sneider now reports that Brian Tyree Henry will be playing Harvey Dent, although Gotham’s District Attorney won’t necessarily become Two-Face in the film.

Sneider’s sources refused to give him information about Johansson and Dance’s roles, although one stressed they aren’t big names from the Batman comics; rather, they are “melds” of lesser-known characters. Meanwhile, Sneider also reports confirmation that a group known as the Court of Owls – wealthy and corrupt industrialists who have controlled Gotham for decades – will appear.

Who is Victor Zsasz and Why Would Matt Reeves Use This Villain?

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Victor Zsasz is probably Batman’s most disturbing villain, Gotham’s most prolific serial killer. He gives himself a fresh cut for every kill, and his entire body is littered with tallies, giving a sense of just how lethal he truly is. Zsasz originally appeared in the epic “Knightfall” event, which pushed Batman literally to breaking point, and his evil made him stand out from the rest of Batman’s rogues’ gallery; there’s something brutally simple about the concept, because Zsasz doesn’t need a costume or a gimmick to show he’s a threat. He just needs to slip off his shirt.

Stan has never directly commented on long-standing rumors that he’s playing Harvey Dent, beyond confirming his role requires a lot of make-up – which would be true either of Two-Face, or of Victor Zsasz. This aligns with rumors Matt Reeves, whose version of Gotham is so wonderfully grounded and visceral, is doing a villain who hasn’t really been done before on the big screen. Stan even arguably has form for this kind of role, given his stunning performance in Fresh.

It’s easy to imagine how a serial killer could flourish after The Batman‘s ending. Gotham was struck by devastating floods, meaning there will be countless missing or homeless people. Victor Zsasz has always preyed on the vulnerable, and he’d be able to build up quite a tally before his murders were spotted by the police. Even better, Zsasz would allow Reeves to develop the mythical Sherlock Holmes / Jack the Ripper confrontation; Batman has always been the world’s greatest detective in the comics, and Zsasz is DC’s Ripper. This may only be a rumor, but it’s undoubtedly a thrilling one.

Sneider believes Dance and Johansson’s characters are too integral to the film’s plot, explaining why his sources are reluctant to spill the beans about them. He speculates Dance could be a grandmaster in the Court of Owls, with Johansson as his daughter, who dates Bruce Wayne in the comics and is poised to take over the organization. He concedes this is pure speculation, however, so we’ll have to wait and see.

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