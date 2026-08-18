Sebastian Stan Officially Confirms His The Batman: Part II Character (And It Settles a Fan Debate)

Like most comic book movie sequels, The Batman: Part II is expanding its franchise’s roster of characters with some high-profile additions to the cast. Among the many notable newcomers to director Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga is Sebastian Stan, whose character has unsurprisingly been subject to much speculation. After Stan was cast, the most prevalent rumor was that he was playing Harvey Dent, but later reports indicated that Stan was actually portraying the villainous Victor Zsasz, while Brian Tyree Henry would bring Gotham’s famous district attorney to life. After months of theories and rumors spreading like wildfire, Stan has finally confirmed who he is playing in The Batman: Part II.

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In an interview with the French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche, Stan was asked about his role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and he revealed he didn’t have much to share because the actors never received full scripts and instead “were just shooting scattered scenes.” He then voluntarily compared the experience to The Batman: Part II. “I also can’t say anything about The Batman: Part II, by Matt Reeves, where I play Harvey Dent,” he said.

This story is developing…