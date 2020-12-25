New Soul Trailer Confirms Disney+ Debut on Christmas

After announcing last week that the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie Soul will be skipping theaters and will instead be released on the Disney+ streaming platform on Christmas Day, the studio has now released a brand new trailer for the film. Unlike Disney's Mulan that was released on Disney+ just a few months ago, Soul will arrive for all subscribers of Disney+ at no additional cost, making it a must-see viewing for families this December. Watch the full trailer, showing off brand new footage from the animated movie, in the player above and look for the film to be released on Christmas Day.

Soul follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

The film is co-directed by Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up) and Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), and also stars Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste, and a score composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Watchmen).

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

With 19 advanced reviews to its name already posted on Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a rare 100% Certified Fresh rating. Should the film hold on to that score in the coming weeks, it will join Pixar's Toy Story and Toy Story 2 as the only films from the animation studio to achieve such a feat.

As mentioned above, Soul is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on December 25th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

