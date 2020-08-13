Mulan: Disney+ Reveals How "Premier Access" Purchase Will Work

✖

In response to the ongoing pandemic, Disney has elected not to release its big budget remake of Mulan in movie theaters, sending it instead to stream on Disney+. This won't be like a normal Disney+ movie, though, as you'll have to pay for it like a film that is released on VOD platforms. It'll cost $29.99 to purchase Mulan, but you'll have to make that purchase through Disney+ itself. Yes, it's all a bit confusing on the surface, considering nothing like this has ever happened before. On Wednesday evening, Disney offered some insight into this new program it calls Premier Access, hoping to clarify things for users.

An email went out to Disney+ subscribers this week, detailing the new Premier Access function. It will essentially be an on-demand option through the Disney+ platform. In order to watch Mulan, you'll have to log in (or subscribe) to Disney+, then make the purchase on the site or in the app.

Once you purchase Mulan on Premier Access, you'll have unlimited access to it for as long as you have a Disney+ subscription. You'll be able to watch or download the film at any time. It will be available in UHD, HDR, and Dolby Audio.

If you're not keen on paying $30 to watch Mulan, there's no need to worry, as it will be added to the regular Disney+ lineup at some point. Disney hasn't announced when that will be, but the note about Premier Access did confirm that the movie will be free eventually.

Here's how Disney explains the Premier Access feature:

"Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber."

Mulan will be available to purchase on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.