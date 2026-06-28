New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fight Footage has Marvel Fans Declaring it “Peak”

The run-up to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases on July 30th in the US, is officially upon us, with new teasers, clips, and scenes from the movie finding their way to the internet for fans to freak out over. And now, a new clip from the film is making the rounds on X, and fans are claiming the movie is going to be “peak” thanks to the way the action unfolds and the fact that the MCU seems to finally be showcasing Spidey’s insane speed, while also adding some “style and sauce to his fight scenes.” It would also appear that there’s been some influence from the fight scenes in The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as the video games, giving fans a fresh take on Spider-Man’s fighting style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite there still being a month before the film swings into theaters, Brand New Day is already promising viewers a brand new Spider-Man—or at least one that’s very different than any we’ve seen in the three big screen adaptations that we’ve had so far. Back to being a street-level hero, there are potentially only three people appearing in Brand New Day who remember who Peter even is. That fact alone makes this movie a little darker than its predecessors. Now add in the myriad villains and the incredible fight choreography on display, and it seems like Brand New Day is just the beginning for Peter Parker.

This Movie Really Is Shaping Up to Be Something Different

And that feels like such a breath of fresh air for a franchise that has started to blur together, with very little setting its sequels and threequels apart in previous years. But there’s already so much to look forward to—and if this clip is anything to go by, the fight scenes in Brand New Day are going to be amongst the top things for fans to get excited about. One fan said, “Oh, this is the best he’s moved since TASM 2, baby.” Another added, “We’re finally getting Tom’s first real movie. I always knew bro had potential to outdo Tobey and Andrew if they just gave him a real movie.”

This is why you get someone like Destin Daniel Cretton to direct because this is how Spider-Man should be be moving — Bgill (@beaugill10) June 28, 2026

All of which makes it no surprise that the movie is already shaping up to smash some box office records. Box Office Global is reporting that Brand New Day has already surpassed $40 million in domestic ticket pre-sales, which puts it on track to bring in at least $250 million during its opening weekend, making it Hollywood’s biggest debut since No Way Home back in 2021. So really, Spidey is so back, and it seems like there’s nothing stopping him from easily becoming the MCU’s best superhero.

Are you hyped on the fight scenes we’re sure to get in Brand New Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.