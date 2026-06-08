New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming is Underway (But No, It’s Not For Reshoots)

We’re just over a month away from Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters and excitement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is higher than ever. Fans have been chomping at the bit for a new trailer for the eagerly anticipated film (which is reportedly coming soon) and plenty of leaks abound to keep fans hyped. However, there’s one thing that has fans extremely excited for the film, though it may have very little to do with the actual film.

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On social media on Monday, various footage and images emerged revealing that some sort of filming is underway at Wembley Park in London. The images and footage, which reveals some sort of action scene do not appear to feature star Tom Holland in the suit with a likely stunt double suited up as Spider-Man instead. Fans are speculating that these could be reshoots for Brand New Day but given the timeline. That doesn’t seem likely. You can check it out for yourself below.

Another video from today’s Spider-Man Brand New Day promo filming at Wembley pic.twitter.com/IZA9vJsGhB — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 8, 2026

The New Spider-Man Filming is Likely for a Promo, Not a Movie

Image Courtesy of Sony

When it comes to movies—especially major films like those in the MCU—reshoots are not uncommon. Even Holland himself told GQ earlier this year that he was wrapping up on last-minute reshoots in London. However, given how close we are to the release of the film and the fact that the filming is being done with a likely stunt double rather than Holland himself it is much more likely that what is being shot in London is for promos, not Brand New Day itself. Security on the scene reportedly confirmed that the filming going on is indeed for a promo and not the movie.

Timing for advertisement or promotional footage would largely be in line with what is going on in London currently. However, beyond the reported confirmation from location security that the work being done is indeed promotional, there is an outside chance that the filming could be additional footage for Avengers: Doomsday. That film is currently doing reshoots in London. However, while Spider-Man is expected to appear in Doomsday, reshoots don’t seem to fit in this context either. The Doomsday reshoots are reported to be focused on specific scenes, not the last-minute inclusion of Spider-Man.

For now, fans just have to keep waiting for that new Brand New Day trailer as the countdown to the film’s arrival in theaters in July continues.

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