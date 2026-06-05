New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Reportedly On Its Way (And Sooner Than You Think)

With 2026 set to be a huge year for the MCU, movie fans have been eagerly awaiting just about any glimpse they can get of the eagerly anticipated films releasing this year. While that includes the desire to get a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, there’s one other trailer that fans have been very eager to get as well: the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the Spider-Man film hitting theaters in July, we’re firmly in the window where a trailer would make sense and now a new report suggests that our wait will be ending very soon.

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According to Daniel Richtman on X, the second Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is expected to arrive on June 17th. That date would put the trailer being released a little over a month before the film hits theaters. Some fans suspect that this trailer drop will coincide with the on-sale date for tickets to the film, which has not yet been revealed.

What Should We Expect From the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer When It Does Arrive?

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When it comes to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, there are a lot of things that we expect to see. A previous report has indicated that the trailer will be 44 seconds long and while that is short, there’s a lot that could be packed into it. Ideally, we’re hoping to see Tombstone, a character expected to be one of the main villains in the film, in the trailer. It’s also thought that we might get a better look at what is going on with Peter and his powers. The big thing that we’re expecting is to get some sort of clue as to who Sadie Sink is playing in the film — or at least get a look at her in the trailer. While we did get a brief glimpse of her in the previous trailer, we haven’t seen much of her.

Fans have long suspected that Sink could be playing the MCU’s Jean Grey, though there is also the theory that Sink could be playing Typhoid Mary. As that character has ties to the Hand in comics and it’s been confirmed vial the previous Spider-Man: Brand new Day trailer that the Hand is in the film, it’s possible that could be who Sink is bringing to the film. While it’s unlikely that we’ll get a definitive answer on exactly who Sink is playing even with the new trailer, we do expect to see a bit more of her, something that would in turn amplify the excitement for the film that is just over a month away from hitting the big screen.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st.

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