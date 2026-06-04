5 Upcoming Movies That Could be The Next Obsession or Backrooms

Obsession and Backrooms haven’t just changed the horror game; the recently released films have seemingly ushered in a brand new world where low-budget scary movies can defeat big-budget, tentpole films. These two juggernauts at the box office have some major differences from some of the biggest movies around, specifically in terms of who was behind the camera. Backrooms and Obsession were made by Kane Parsons and Curry Barker, two former YouTubers who took smaller budgets to make beloved horror classics. Luckily, Barker and Parsons aren’t the only directors who are planning to create spine-tingling stories that might just be the next big thing. Let’s get this spooky train rolling.

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5.) Goblin

XYZ Films

Release Date: TBD

One of the biggest reasons why Obsession did so well with critics and audiences alike was the amazing performance of star Inde Navarrette. Her performance as “Nikki” was a combination of terror, sadness, and more emotions than we can count. With her phone most likely blowing up with future offers in Hollywood, Navarrette appears to be sticking with horror for the future. A24’s Goblin is being touted as a film that will use practical effects to bring forth its titular monster, with Inde most likely set to star in the horror movie. Even if Navarrette doesn’t officially join the cast, this upcoming horror film is looking to use practical effects and a lower budget to help tell its tale.

4.) Ice Cream Man

Image courtesy of Iconic Events Releasing

Release Date: August 7th

From what we’ve seen of the next low-budget effort from legendary director Eli Roth, Ice Cream Man is going to be far gorier than the likes of Backrooms and Obsession. Looking to hit the same levels as Terrifier’s Art the Clown, this upcoming horror movie, arriving this August, is not to be confused with the comic book of the same name or the 1995 film starring Clint Howard. Set to focus on a mysterious ice cream purveyor who is causing children to kill their parents and teachers, a recent red band trailer proved just how gory this outing was planning to be. Even though this might not be made by a YouTuber, Ice Cream Man appears to be doing a lot with a lesser budget, weaving in some serious macabre horror in its runtime.

3.) Anything But Ghosts

blumhouse

Release Date: TBD

Obsession, for those who don’t know, was made by Curry Barker, a former YouTuber who took a $750,000 USD budget and made a movie that has brought in over $110 million USD domestically. While Barker is planning to resurrect the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, he’s going to take a detour first to examine a new side of the supernatural. Anything But Ghosts will focus on paranormal investigators who run into the real thing, with a major reason for Obsession fans to check it out. The upcoming horror movie will take place in the same horror universe that Bear and Nikki’s twisted tale took place in, and will even have an easter egg as to what happened to the characters after the credits rolled.

2.) Evil Dead Burn

Warner Bros

Release Date: July 10th

The Evil Dead franchise has moved on from Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams, with the former star and Sam Raimi producing new horror sequels that have fresh directors create their own tales in this universe. Following the events of Evil Dead Rise, Burn will focus on a family dealing with the loss of a son as they struggle with the effects of the Necronomicon on their household. Ironically enough, fans won’t have to wait long to see the Book of the Dead, as another lower-budget horror movie in this universe will arrive in 2027 with Evil Dead Wrath.

1.) Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma

mubi

Release Date: August 7th

Made by filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will focus on a wild new take on the horror genre, with a smaller budget. If you saw Schoenbrun’s previous outing, I Saw The TV Glow, you know that the indie director creates enthralling horror stories that can stand with some of the best of them. Looking to be a surreal take on the slasher genre that is sure to inject Jane’s colorful aesthetic into its run time, the mind-bending film is looking to be a journey akin to the Backrooms when it comes to exploring the world of nostalgia.

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