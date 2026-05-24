New Spider-Man Footage Reveals Yet Another Villain in Brand New Day

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers showed a lot of villains, although not all of them will have more than a cameo appearance in the movie. This included Boomerang and Tarantula, who are reported to only appear in an opening montage of what Spider-Man has been doing since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailers also showed Scorpion, who is making his long-anticipated return from the mid-credit scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and he is likely going to have a much bigger role in the movie. A character who many think is Jean Grey also appeared from behind, and the surprise appearance of Daredevil villains, the Hand, finished things off.

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However, there is new leaked behind-the-scenes footage that ComicBookMovie.com shared that shows a new villain who was in the earlier trailers, but never appeared up close as she did in the new footage. It appears that the leaked footage features a new female villain who is leading the Hand in their attack on Spider-Man.

Who Is the New Female Villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

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The new leaked footage includes an interview with Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, as he talks about the movie. It also shows some different angles of the prison battle between Spider-Man and the members of the Hand. This includes a close-up of one ninja leading all the others against Spider-Man. It is an Asian female, and it appears she might be the new leader of the Hand in this movie.

However, the question remains about who she might be playing. According to speculation, the Hand’s leader is named Mariko Yashida. In the comics, she is the daughter of Japanese crime boss Lord Shingen and the half-sister of Silver Samurai. Mariko appeared in The Wolverine (2013), played by Tao Okamoto. In the comics, Mariko and Wolverine were at one time engaged to be married, but Logan killed her at her request after she was poisoned, sparing her a painful death.

If this is true, and the Hand’s leader is Mariko Yashida, that is two people connected with Wolverine who are supposed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, following the rumors of Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey. The Hand last appeared in the Defenders Netflix series, and their goal there was to seek immortality. Mariko is one of several women who have led the Hand in the comics over the years, with others including Lady Bullseye, Elektra, and Betsy Braddock.

At the moment, Mariko Yashida is a rumor and speculation, but it does appear that a powerful female warrior is leading the Hand in their battle with Spider-Man, which adds another wrinkle to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline.

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