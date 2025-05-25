Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in June 2025

June is almost upon us, which means that the most popular streaming services are starting to roll out the lists of all the new movies and TV shows that they are planing to add in the coming month. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Tubi have all released their individual streaming lineups for June, and we’ve compiled each of them into one calendar for you to check out.
Netflix is preparing for a big month of returning originals, with not one but two major series returning with new seasons. Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy FUBAR is coming back for Season 2 in June, while Squid Game will be concluding its run with Season 3.
Movie franchises are also getting a big boost in June with several complete sagas heading to various streamers. While HBO Max begins streaming all of the original Hunger Games films, Peacock is set to add every Jurassic Park and Jurassic Movie, as well as all four Jaws titles.
You can check out the full calendar of June streaming additions below.
June 1st
NETFLIX
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
HBO MAX
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies
HULU
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
PEACOCK
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
PARAMOUNT+
3:10 to Yuma
12 Years a Slave
Bad News Bears
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Carol
Carriers
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Daddy Day Camp
Dance Flick
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy
Eagle Eye
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
EuroTrip
Everybody’s Fine
Extract
First Blood
Heatwave
How She Move
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
In & Out
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jawbreaker
Kinky Boots
Law of Desire
Layer Cake
Light of My Life
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Masterminds
Military Wives
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Country for Old Men
Orange County
Overdrive
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
Reservoir Dogs
Risky Business
Road Trip
Run & Gun
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
School Ties
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
She’s All That
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Stand By Me
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Crossing Guard
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The Gambler
The General’s Daughter
The Girl Next Door
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Hunt for Red October
The Ides of March
The Kings of Summer
The Last Samurai
The Lovely Bones
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
The Nice Guys
The Other Woman
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Running Man
The Shootist
The Space Between Us
The Untouchables
Tigerland
Tommy Boy
Tootsie
Total Recall (1990)
True Grit
Whiplash
Without a Paddle
xXx
Zola
TUBI
All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4
Community – Seasons 3 & 4
Cuckoo
Double Cross
Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta
Growing Up Hip Hop: New York
Homicide: Life On The Street
Hustle & Soul
Macgyver (1985)
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Murder, She Wrote (1997)
Roots
Then You Run
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
1982
50/50
88 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Alone in the Dark
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Aquaman (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
B.A.P.S.
Baggage Claim
Ballad of Davy Crockett
Battleship
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Trouble in Little China
Blue Beetle
Brahms: The Boy II
Burlesque
Certain Women
Chariots of Fire
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleaner
Clouds of Sils Maria
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus
Daddy Day Care
Date and Switch
Deadstream
Delivery Man
Demolition Man
Divergent
Double Cross
Elysium
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Frankie & Alice
Free State of Jones
Friday the 13th (1980)
From Prada to Nada
Frozen
Fury
Hustle & Flow
Get Fast
Get Out
Gimme Shelter
Girl With All the Gifts
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House on Haunted Hill
In the Line of Fire
Jackass Number Two
Jackie Brown
Jaws
Jet Li’s Fearless
John Henry
Joy Ride
Jumper
Kong: Skull Island
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Fish (2020)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Lone Survivor
Love & Basketball
Love and Monsters
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Madea’s Witness Protection
Malcolm X
Miss Sloane
Mom and Dad
Moonfall
Moonlight
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
Ninja Assassin
No Good Deed (2014)
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Panda Plan
Personal Shopper
Phoenix (2014)
Phone Booth
Piranha 3-D
Pixels
Puss in Boots
Raw Deal
Red 2
Run All Night
Secondhand Lions
Set It Off
Shooter
Soul Food
Stand Up Guys
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard Homecoming
Stonewall (2015)
Superfly
Swiss Army Man
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Impossible
The Inspection
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lodge
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Neverending Story
The Other Guys
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Right Stuff
The Seven Five
The Specialist
The Spectacular Now
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
The Thin Blue Line
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
The Wedding Ringer
Then You Run
Under Seige
Under Seige 2: Dark Territory
Waiting to Exhale
Welcome to the Jungle
What’s Love Got to Do With It
White Boy Rick
White Chicks
White House Down
Wild Horses
You Can’t Live Forever
You Got Served
June 2nd
HBO MAX
BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Bros
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
June 3rd
NETFLIX
Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Bullet Train
Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)
HULU
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Presence (2025)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek
June 4th
NETFLIX
Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)
HBO MAX
1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)
Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)
HULU
The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
The Blackening
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Rams
PARAMOUNT+
SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)
June 5th
NETFLIX
Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)
Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
National Anthem (2023)
PEACOCK
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Night Swim
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Lions for Lambs
TUBI
Last Survivors
June 6th
NETFLIX
K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 Episodes
HBO MAX
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)
Parthenope (A24)
HULU
Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Shallow Hal
The Ringer
TUBI
TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)
June 7th
NETFLIX
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
HULU
Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 8th
DISNEY+
Ocean with David Attenborough – Premiere
HULU
Scream (2022)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
The 78th Annual Tony Awards
June 9th
NETFLIX
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Beyblade X: Season 1B
TUBI
The Devil’s Trap
PEACOCK
How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Ticket to Paradise
June 10th
NETFLIX
Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)
HULU
Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
And Then We Danced
Clifford the Big Red Dog
PEACOCK
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
TUBI
Nightcrawler
June 11th
NETFLIX
Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)
HULU
The Snake: Series Premiere
Gran Turismo (2023)
PEACOCK
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
High Ground
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
NFL Explained
PARAMOUNT+
The Really Loud House (season 2)
June 12th
NETFLIX
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
Plane
FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)
HULU
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
Drive-Away Dolls
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)
June 13th
NETFLIX
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Cleaner (2025)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Super Sara (Max Original)
Toad & Friends, Season 1B
HULU
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
Absolution
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)
Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
TUBI
The Worst Person in the World
TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)
A Day of Reckoning
June 14th
NETFLIX
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
HULU
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 15th
PEACOCK
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws III
Jaws The Revenge
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Independence Day
June 16th
NETFLIX
The Last Witch Hunter
HBO MAX
Hero Ball, Season 3B
HULU
My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
Black Christmas (2019)
PEACOCK
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Love Me
June 17th
NETFLIX
Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
SALLY – Premiere
HBO MAX
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)
Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)
HULU
SALLY (2025)
Skincare
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 18th
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
June 19th
NETFLIX
The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)
HULU
The Quiet Ones
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Migration
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)
June 20th
NETFLIX
KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – Premiere
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)
HULU
The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
Out Come the Wolves
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Noah’s Arc: The Movie premiere
TUBI
TKO
June 21st
HBO MAX
The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)
The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 22nd
NETFLIX
The Intern
HBO MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)
June 23rd
HBO MAX
Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)
HULU
Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Haunted Heart
June 24th
NETFLIX
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Ironheart – Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
HBO MAX
Enigma (HBO Original)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)
The Invitation (2022)
HULU
Survive (2024)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
June 25th
NETFLIX
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)
HULU
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
PARAMOUNT+
The Patrick Star Show (season 3)
Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)
The Last Cowboy (season 5)
June 26th
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 27th
NETFLIX
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)
My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)
Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
HULU
F*ck Marry Kill
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 28th
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Cold Wallet
June 29th
HBO MAX
Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)
Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)
HULU
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
PEACOCK
Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 30th
HBO MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)
Truck U, Season 21
HULU
Boonie Bears: Time Twist
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
The Actor
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)
TUBI
The Tutor