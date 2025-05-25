All Six Jurassic Park Movies Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service (Just in Time for Jurassic World Rebirth)

Streaming through the entire Jurassic Park franchise has been something of a challenge the past few years. The original trio of films frequently hop between streaming services, while the newer Jurassic World titles have moved around a lot less. Finding all six on the same service has been impossible, but that is going to change in the very near future, just in time for fans to binge the entire saga before the newest entry hits theaters.
Beginning June 1st, all six Jurassic titles are going to be streaming together on Peacock. Jurassic World Dominion is already available on the service, and it’ll be joined by all of its counterparts in just one week’s time. June 1st will see the Peacock add Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
This will give everybody a whole month to watch all six of the Jurassic movies ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth, which roars into theaters on July 2nd. If you don’t already have a subscription to Peacock, you can sign up for one here.
In addition to the films hitting Peacock in June, Universal is also re-releasing the two separate trilogies as 4K Steelbooks. The Jurassic Park titles will all be collected in one Steelbook, while the first three Jurassic World titles are going to be together in their own edition.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Movie fans are undoubtedly excited to see the Jurassic films together on Peacock next month, but those titles are far from the only big additions hitting the service at the start of June. Below, you can check out the full lineup of Peacock’s June 1st arrivals.
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)