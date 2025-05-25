All Six Jurassic Park Movies Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service (Just in Time for Jurassic World Rebirth)

Streaming through the entire Jurassic Park franchise has been something of a challenge the past few years. The original trio of films frequently hop between streaming services, while the newer Jurassic World titles have moved around a lot less. Finding all six on the same service has been impossible, but that is going to change in the very near future, just in time for fans to binge the entire saga before the newest entry hits theaters.

Beginning June 1st, all six Jurassic titles are going to be streaming together on Peacock. Jurassic World Dominion is already available on the service, and it’ll be joined by all of its counterparts in just one week’s time. June 1st will see the Peacock add Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

This will give everybody a whole month to watch all six of the Jurassic movies ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth, which roars into theaters on July 2nd. If you don’t already have a subscription to Peacock, you can sign up for one here.

In addition to the films hitting Peacock in June, Universal is also re-releasing the two separate trilogies as 4K Steelbooks. The Jurassic Park titles will all be collected in one Steelbook, while the first three Jurassic World titles are going to be together in their own edition.

Coming Soon to Peacock

Movie fans are undoubtedly excited to see the Jurassic films together on Peacock next month, but those titles are far from the only big additions hitting the service at the start of June. Below, you can check out the full lineup of Peacock’s June 1st arrivals.

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)