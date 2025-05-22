Original Hunger Games Movies Finally Returning to Streaming

The Hunger Games franchise has been in the news quite a bit lately. Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, debuted as the bestselling book in the entire series. The film adaptation, from longtime franchise director Francis Lawrence, has been slowly announcing an absolutely stacked cast as it prepares to begin production. With the Hunger Games as popular as it’s been in a long time, it has been frustrating for fans that the movies haven’t been easily accessible on any major streaming services.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Fortunately, that’s going to change next week. While a cable subscription or an on-demand purchase/rental are currently the only options for streaming the original four Hunger Games films, the arrival of June will see all of them added to the HBO Max lineup.
HBO Max recently revealed the complete lineup of movies and shows being added in June, and that lineup included the Hunger Games franchise. On June 1st, HBO Max will add The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 to its streaming lineup.
That will allow every fan to binge through the story of Katniss Everdeen, as depicted in Suzanne Collins’ original Hunger Games book trilogy. The only movie in the series that won’t be added to HBO Max is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is a prequel story set 64 years before Katniss’ story.
Coming Soon to HBO Max
The four Hunger Games movies are just a handful of new additions hitting Max at the start of June. You can check out the streamer’s full list of June 1st arrivals below.
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies