Original Hunger Games Movies Finally Returning to Streaming

The Hunger Games franchise has been in the news quite a bit lately. Suzanne Collins’ prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, debuted as the bestselling book in the entire series. The film adaptation, from longtime franchise director Francis Lawrence, has been slowly announcing an absolutely stacked cast as it prepares to begin production. With the Hunger Games as popular as it’s been in a long time, it has been frustrating for fans that the movies haven’t been easily accessible on any major streaming services.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, that’s going to change next week. While a cable subscription or an on-demand purchase/rental are currently the only options for streaming the original four Hunger Games films, the arrival of June will see all of them added to the HBO Max lineup.

HBO Max recently revealed the complete lineup of movies and shows being added in June, and that lineup included the Hunger Games franchise. On June 1st, HBO Max will add The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 to its streaming lineup.

That will allow every fan to binge through the story of Katniss Everdeen, as depicted in Suzanne Collins’ original Hunger Games book trilogy. The only movie in the series that won’t be added to HBO Max is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is a prequel story set 64 years before Katniss’ story.

Coming Soon to HBO Max

The four Hunger Games movies are just a handful of new additions hitting Max at the start of June. You can check out the streamer’s full list of June 1st arrivals below.

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies