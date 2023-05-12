Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 12)
The weekend is upon us and just about every major streaming service has a couple of big days of programming ahead, giving everyone the option for a cozy couple of nights on the couch. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have new additions set to hit their streaming rosters over the course of the weekend, so there's a lot of new streaming content to look forward to.
Beloved Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez both have new movies arriving this weekend. In addition to his new thriller, Hypnotic, hitting theaters, Affleck also has a big movie finally making its streaming debut. Air, the story of Nike's legendary shoe deal with Michael Jordan, was directed by Affleck and debuts on Prime Video on Friday, May 12th. That same day, Lopez's new film The Mother will be released on Netflix.
If you need something to binge this weekend, and you're a fan of adult animation, HBO Max has got you covered. The sixth season of Rick & Morty was added to the streamer's roster on Thursday.
You can check out the full lineup of this weekend's new streaming additions below!
Netflix
MAY 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe -- NETFLIX FILM
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME
MAY 12
Black Knight -- NETFLIX SERIES
Call Me Kate
The Mother -- NETFLIX FILM
Mulligan -- NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAY 13
UglyDolls
Hulu
MAY 11
Bar Fight! | 2022
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman | 2023
MAY 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth | 2022
The Last Unicorn | 1982
Saint Omer | 2022
MAY 13
The Locksmith | 2023
Paramount+
MAY 12
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
Peacock
MAY 11
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2
Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 2023 (Peacock Original)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
MAY 12
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)
F9, 2021
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition
IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2
PGA TOUR- AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
MAY 13
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Finals
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition
IMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot Challenge
IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up and Race
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3
Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City, UT
Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers
Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest
MAY 14
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
Dream Moms, 2023 (Hallmark)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final Round
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final Round
Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)