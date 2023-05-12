Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 12)

The weekend is upon us and just about every major streaming service has a couple of big days of programming ahead, giving everyone the option for a cozy couple of nights on the couch. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have new additions set to hit their streaming rosters over the course of the weekend, so there's a lot of new streaming content to look forward to.

Beloved Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez both have new movies arriving this weekend. In addition to his new thriller, Hypnotic, hitting theaters, Affleck also has a big movie finally making its streaming debut. Air, the story of Nike's legendary shoe deal with Michael Jordan, was directed by Affleck and debuts on Prime Video on Friday, May 12th. That same day, Lopez's new film The Mother will be released on Netflix.

If you need something to binge this weekend, and you're a fan of adult animation, HBO Max has got you covered. The sixth season of Rick & Morty was added to the streamer's roster on Thursday.

You can check out the full lineup of this weekend's new streaming additions below!