The Platform Sequel First Look Revealed by Netflix

More than three years after taking viewers by storm, Netflix is returning to the world of The Platform. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's horror/thriller arrived on Netflix in March 2020, right at the onset of the pandemic, and quickly caught on with everyone who was looking for more stuff to watch at home. The Platform went on to become the most popular Spanish original film in Netflix's history, and the streaming service is finally preparing to release a sequel.

On Thursday, the streaming service shared some first-look photos from The Platform's sequel on Twitter, officially confirming that the movie was happening. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is returning to direct the sequel, which appears to feature a couple of new characters. Take a look!

The story is far from over...



Here's your first look at our sequel to The Platform, the most popular Spanish film in Netflix history, once again directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. pic.twitter.com/onEdPxCxHD — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2023

The Platform is a gory and exciting thriller about a prison that doubles as a societal experiment. For every meal, food is lowered on a platform through hundreds of levels of the facility, each containing two prisoners. If everyone eats only what they need to survive, there would be enough to feed each prisoner, but that's not what happens. The people at the top eat the most, leaving the people at the bottom to starve. Not to get into spoiler territory, but some prisoners try to upset the system, leading to surprising and twisted results.

Netflix has given no details about The Platform's sequel. There's not even an official title or an expected release window. The photos from the tweet could mean that the film is complete, or they could mean production is just getting underway. There's no telling yet exactly when we'll see the new film hit Netflix around the globe, but fans are certainly hoping the premiere will be sooner rather than later.

What we do know is that the sequel will star Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian, the two actors featured in the images. Their characters appear to be new, but who knows what sort of twists might be revealed about their identities when the film is released.

