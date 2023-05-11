Netflix's Top 10 Movies is Being Dominated by Other Studios

For a streaming service that largely prides itself on its original content, Netflix's subscribers seem to be ignoring a lot of it. As of this writing, and which has been the case for months now, Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list features almost exclusively movies from other studios, with only one Netflix title even represented in the group. In the past this was the norm, but as Netflix's expansion into their own films and shows there was routinely a time when Netflix original movies were what users were watching more than anything else. In fact, there hasn't been a majority of Netflix originals on the Top 10 Movies list since February 1st of this year when six appeared on it.

Throughout most of February, March, April, and now May of 2023, Netflix's Top 10 movies has been almost entirety product from other studios (On the television side, Netflix has literally the exact opposite breakdown of content. Nine of the top 10 shows are Netflix originals, with AMC's Better Call Saul the lone standout). Part of this seems to be that a lot of Netflix's English-language original movies (which typically make up most of the domestic Top 10), haven't released as many titles in the spring months of the year. Based on confirmed release dates for their upcoming movies it also doesn't seem like there's a block of new movies debuting that will move the needle very much. The Jennifer Lopez-starring The Mother premieres this weekend, and will almost certainly leap to #1 on the Top 10, but their next major movie won't be Extraction 2 until June 16.

The past two years saw Netflix roll out a slew of content across the summer, alternating between original movies and shows with new stuff being released every week. Speaking solely about their movie slate though, summer seems light. Two major titles in June with Extraction 2 and The Perfect Find, and just three in July with The Out-Laws, They Cloned Tyrone, and Happiness for Beginners. Naturally other movies could be slotted in these times, but right now there really isn't anything set to arrive on Netflix this summer that will remotely compete with what studios are releasing in theaters, or apparently what they've licensed to Netflix too.

You can find the full Netflix Top 10 Movies below