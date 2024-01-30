Superman: Legacy Poster Was Drawn by James Gunn Before Writing the Screenplay

Gunn says "let's see if we end up using" his idea for the DC film's poster.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC projects are on their way to becoming a reality, beginning on the big screen with 2025's Superman: Legacy. Superman: Legacy, which is written and directed by Gunn himself, is expected to begin production in just a matter of months, and the live-action film has already assembled a lot of major elements. As a new comment from Gunn reveals, that even includes an idea for Superman: Legacy's teaser poster. On Threads, Gunn revealed that he drew the design for a hypothetical Legacy poster in the very early days of writing the screenplay, but that we'll have to wait to see if his particular idea is actually utilized.

"I drew one before I ever wrote the screenplay, or maybe I had just started, I can't remember exactly," Gunn's comment reads. "Let's see if we end up using it like we did the one for Vol 3."

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

When Will Superman: Legacy Be Released?

As Gunn confirmed via social media last year, Superman: Legacy will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" Gunn explained in a previous Instagram post. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

