The Hunger Games Just Shocked Fans With Its Latest Update, “Messing With My Head”

The newest addition to the Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will hit theaters in just a few months, on Nov. 20. Unlike some other major franchises, such as the MCU, Star Wars, or DC, generally the Hunger Games movies aren’t looking to surprise audiences. As is true of many movie adaptations of beloved novels, most viewers will likely actually be looking to see the movie more or less adhere to the book, and while there will always be some deviations, this franchise has generally done a good job of sticking to the characters, storylines, and ideas of the books. Even so, that doesn’t mean audiences aren’t excited about the movie or eager to see what the film adaptation has in store.

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On the contrary, Hunger Games fans have been waiting months for the film to finally hit the big screen, especially after the trailers for the movie stirred up even more excitement and anticipation. Now, the upcoming movie has captured public attention yet again, this time with a marketing campaign that has caught even the most loyal fans totally by surprise. Specifically, new posters for the movie have begun popping up in New York City, London, Los Angeles, and Mexico City, but unlike typical movie posters, these feel eerily close to the real thing. That is, they feel like propaganda that President Snow/the Capitol would actually put up around Panem, and audiences are reacting no doubt exactly the way the marketing team was hoping they would.

Posters from The Capitol have begun to appear in cities worldwide for ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’, including NYC, London, Mexico City and LA. pic.twitter.com/K1eMhR8Er3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 14, 2026

Hunger Games Fans Are Totally Creeped Out By These Posters (& It’s Perfect)

Fans of The Hunger Games know that these books and movies aren’t meant to be feel good stories; comfort movies though they may be for some, the Hunger Games stories stay true to the dystopian fiction genre by trying to teach specific lessons to their audiences. It therefore makes sense that marketing for Sunrise on the Reaping would replicate the domineering, oppressive, frankly just creepy rhetoric of the Capitol in posters that say things like, “Peace is preserved, not promised.” Clearly, this marketing approach is having the desired effect, as the comments under one X post about them are full of replies about how unsettling these images are. One commenter wrote, “Seeing these propaganda posters pop up globally is giving me major chills. The hype for Sunrise on the Reaping is officially real!”

A similar comment says, “They really know how to make the Capitol feel like it’s invading the real world. The marketing already feels unsettling in the best way.” Yet another similar comment reads, “Nah the marketing for Sunrise on the Reaping is already messing with my head,” and another says, “Putting Panem propaganda right on the New York Stock Exchange is an absolute 10/10 marketing move. The Capitol is officially here.” This approach is obviously working for many fans, which bodes well not only for attendance in theaters but also in terms of reception of the movie. Sunrise on the Reaping is an incredibly dark addition to what is already a very dark franchise, as early looks at the movie have made apparent. If audiences are excited by this marketing, then they likely are (at least mostly) prepared for what’s to come in the film—although there’s little doubt the movie will be so much more brutal than many fans are even thinking.