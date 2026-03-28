14 Years Ago, a Masterpiece Book Series Became a Movie Franchise That’s Getting Even Better in 2026

Book adaptations can be incredibly precarious for filmmakers. While there’s the positive of a built-in fanbase coming with the intellectual property, the flip side of that is a group of dedicated fans who have often very particular thoughts in mind when it comes to what the characters look like, how they sound, how they behave, etc., not to mention strong opinions on parts of the story being left out or changed for the big screen. Frequently, executions have proven unpopular, which has disastrous effects at the box office—The Hobbit becoming a movie trilogy for some reason, for example.

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There are, of course, exceptions. The Harry Potter movies proved enormously popular, for one, although it remains to be seen whether the upcoming HBO show will do as well. Ironically, despite the disappointment many fans had with The Hobbit, the original Lord of the Rings trilogy is frequently named among the best book adaptations of all time. When Lionsgate stepped in to bring Suzanne Collins’ massively popular dystopian fiction books to theaters, there’s little doubt that Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings-level success is what they were aiming for, and, 14 years later, it’s clear they stuck the landing.

The Hunger Games Hit Theaters On March 23, 2012

When Suzanne Collins began publishing dystopian YA novels about children bludgeoning each other to death because their government required it as a way to maintain order, it was difficult to imagine the books becoming movies. It’s one thing for teens to be reading books with such violent, graphic themes, but the idea that people (including children) would go to the theater and sip on soda while 12-year-old Rue was taking a spear to the abdomen was unfathomable. Nevertheless, The Hunger Games hit theaters on March 23, 2012, and became a major success.

The first Hunger Games movie made a staggering $694 million worldwide at the box office, and if that number isn’t impressive enough, the entire franchise—which now includes five movies, not counting the new one on the way—has reportedly grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide. That’s more than a dedicated fanbase who loved the books; these movies have managed to truly land with audiences, and that requires a host of factors, from solid original stories to actors who can deliver and more. Thankfully, the franchise as a whole has largely been up to the task.

The Franchise Has Only Improved With Time

Since The Hunger Games opened in theaters in March of 2012, four additional movies have been released. Three of those were based on the original trilogy of books, with the final book, Mockingjay, split into two parts. That was an additional gamble on the part of Lionsgate, although it ended up paying off. While there were some grumbles over the news that the final trilogy book would be a two-parter, Mockingjay – Part 1 grossed more than $755 million worldwide, and Mockingjay – Part 2 wasn’t too far behind at $653 million worldwide.

Several years later, Collins published a prequel story, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, focused on the 10th Annual Hunger Games and President Snow’s school days (during which he proved to still be very disturbing and twisted). That 2020 book became a movie in 2023, and while it didn’t do as well as its predecessors at $347 million grossed worldwide, it was still largely seen as a success, particularly by the fans. Suzanne Collins and Lionsgate are far from done yet, though, as another brand-new story is already on its way to theaters.

The New Hunger Games Installment Is Arriving Later This Year

If watching Prim get blown up and seeing sweet little Wovey taken down by a mass of colorful but very deadly snakes wasn’t bad enough, audiences have now gotten to read Sunrise on the Reaping, which is the Hunger Games story of Haymitch Abernathy, the mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original trilogy. Haymitch’s Hunger Games were the 50th Annual, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, which saw double the amount of tributes (so, 50 total).

Haymitch’s story is bloodier for that reason and because President Snow takes it upon himself to punish Haymitch for winning in truly heinous, evil ways. The horrors aside, fans were thrilled to hear that the book’s March 18, 2025, publication would be quickly followed by the movie’s November 20, 2026, release. Anticipation is building not only because of Sunrise on the Reaping’s star-studded cast but also because the franchise is simply that popular. A full 14 years after the first movie hit theaters, The Hunger Games is going strong, and its legacy seems to only be growing.

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