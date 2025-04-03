New Superman Sneak Peek Footage Finally Shows Fortress of Solitude (And It’s Perfect)

A brand new sneak peak for James Gunn’s Superman has been released, giving fans their first proper look at the Fortress of Solitude as well as new looks at Krypto the Superdog. Superman is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 given Superman himself hasn’t had a standalone movie in 12 years. Of course, he did appear in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League along with a cameo in Black Adam, but it’s been a long time since the Man of Steel was given his own movie. After an extremely long wait, Superman is finally almost here.

Earlier this week, audiences at CinemaCon were shown a snippet of Superman footage. The footage showed the standout moment from the first trailer where Superman crashed into the snow and was dragged back “home” by Krypto. Now, that scene has been released online and it’s pretty perfect. The scene is slightly comedic with Krypto using his immense strength to try and play with an injured Superman, but the most notable aspect of this footage is that it reveals the Fortress of Solitude, Superman’s home base so to speak. The crystalized fortress emerges from the ground as Krypto approaches with Supes in tow and a group of robots tend to his injuries. They note that he has 14 fractured bones and damage to vital organs, but with a “healthy dose” of yellow sun, he’s able to heal. The footage ends with a slightly new version of the Superman trailer.

It was previously announced that five minutes of footage for Superman would be shown prior to screenings of A Minecraft Movie, but this is likely the same footage. However, that will be your chance to get it seen blown up on an IMAX screen, the way it was originally filmed. As of right now, only one trailer for Superman has been released, but with a July release steadily approaching, it wouldn’t be surprising if we get another one by the end of the month or sometime in May so it can run in front of a bunch of summer blockbusters like Fantastic Four and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Nevertheless, it’s great to get a taste of Superman without any kind of spoilers. The footage helps covey the tone of the movie while showing us more of David Corenswet’s performance as Superman. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Superman, the plot of the movie has been pretty well guarded despite it being heavily marketed. Gunn has only vaguely teased what the movie is about, but we’re not sure what the core conflict that Superman/Clark Kent will contend with is at the moment. There have been some notable Superman leaks, but the legitimacy of them is still up in the air.

Superman will release in theaters on July 11th. What do you think of the new footage? Let me know in the comments!