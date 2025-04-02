New Superman Footage Flies Into CinemaCon

Warner Bros.’ “Big Picture” panel is up, up and underway. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran took the stage during Warner Bros.’ two-hour presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday to tout Superman, the first big picture on the DC slate, which will be followed by upcoming DC cinematic universe movies Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (June 26, 2026), Batman villain movie Clayface (Sept. 11, 2026), and Luca Guadagnino’s Sgt. Rock, set in World War II and shooting this summer.

On the heels of news that a special Superman extended preview will screen in front of A Minecraft Movie this weekend, Gunn and Safran presented a sizzle reel featuring behind-the-scenes footage. Gunn described Superman as a modernized take on the Man of Steel with a story that is “utterly human and utterly fantastic at the same time.”

Gunn offered some teases: “Pocket universes,” “sorcery,” “flying dogs” — Krypto the Super-Dog, of course — and “Max Fleischer cartoons,” referring to the animated shorts of the 1940s.

What followed was an exclusive sneak peek of Superman, an extended version of the trailer showing Superman crash landing into the snow outside the Fortress of Solitude. A playful Krypto brings Superman “home” to his crystalized fortress, where the Kryptonian robot Kelex treats Superman’s injuries with sunlight. While the footage won’t be released online, fans can catch the sequence in front of the Minecraft movie (in theaters April 4).

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent; Sara Sampaio and Terence Rosemore as Luthor’s associates, Eve Teschmacher and Otis; and Frank Grillo reprising his role from Creature Commandos as Rick Flag Sr. From The Daily Planet, Clark and Lois’ colleagues include Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), columnist Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), reporters Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett) and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), and editor-in-chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce).

“In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” said Jeff Goldstein, President, Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Superman flies into theaters July 11. Other DC Studios films with release dates include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (June 26, 2026), Clayface (Sept. 11, 2026), and the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman Part II (October 1, 2027). Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest CinemaCon news and updates as they happen.