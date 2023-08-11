New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Taps Colin Jost to Co-Write Script

✖

The Brothers Jost are getting the next stab at writing one of the genre's most popular properties. Monday afternoon, word surfaced Paramount is commissioning a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles script from Colin and Casey Jost. Colin Jost, of course, is most known for his role as a lead writer on NBC's Saturday Night Live and has recently seen his Hollywood star rising over the past two years.

The Harvard alumni has been a part of the SNL staff since 2005 and has recently started to branch out into the world of cinema. Earlier this year, news spread he was writing a movie for Universal called Worst Man, one in which he'll star alongside SNL costar Pete Davidson. Colin also appeared in Warner's recent Tom & Jerry adaptation. He's also married to A-lister Scarlett Johansson, and the two are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The younger Jost brother doesn't have a resume as expansive as his brother, and this is his first major film credit. When it comes to the world of television, Casey serves as a producer on trutv's wildly popular Impractical Jokers.

It's unclear if this reboot is separate from the same one Seth Rogen has been championing for the past few years. Rogen's film seems to be an animated feature while the Deadline report seems to suggest it will be live-action due to the involvement of producers Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker.

“As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the ‘Teenage’ part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen previously told Collider of his involvement in the franchise. "And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”