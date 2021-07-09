✖

According to Page Six the main reason that Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson hasn't been doing many interviews for her new Marvel movie is that she's actually having a baby very soon. The outlet reports that Johansson is expecting her first child with new husband, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, with sources claiming the Academy Award nominee is "actually due soon." Though her first with her new husband, this would mark Johansson's second child after her daughter Rose with former partner Romain Dauriac. Once source told the outlet "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

Johansson can next be seen in the upcoming Black Widow movie, arriving in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access this Friday, July 9, reprising her role that she's played for over ten years now on the big screen. Though the film is a prequel to her most recent appearances, where her character sadly came to the end of her journey, Marvel may not be done with the actress just yet. Speaking in an interview with Bionic Buzz about the film and its star, Marvel producer Victoria Alonso admitted she's not ready to say goodbye.

"I don’t want to let her go, so it’s hard for me to say it’s the end of the journey. It’s a cycle. We’re looking inside a chunk of time that we didn’t know what she was doing, so I refuse to let her go. I’m attached. She’s been with us forever, we love her. We love our Widow, and we love our Widows. So it’s inspiring to see where we’ve gone from where we were, and I can’t imagine the reaction. I’m just so excited that the world will get to see it."

Black Widow director Cate Shortland on the other hand seems to think that Johansson may come back, but not any time soon. Speaking with RadioTimes.com she said that a second film "following a different character" is possible.

"I think Scarlett is really happy that she's leaving the party, you know, and she's not the last to leave. She decided she wanted to go," Shortland said. "And I don't think she would want to come back at the moment."

Currently, Black Widow is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." In addition to Johansson, the movie stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and Ray Winstone as Dreykov.