New The Batman Trailer: What Fans Are Saying About the Bat and the Cat

The Bat (Robert Pattinson) meets the Cat (Zoe Kravitz) in the latest trailer for The Batman. Ahead of a March 4 release only in theaters, Warner Bros. offers fans a new look at the cat and mouse game between Batman and the enigmatic Riddler (Paul Dano), a puzzling serial killer leaving a trail of cryptic clues for the Dark Knight detective. With the Penguin (Colin Farrell) clawing his way to the top of the Gotham City underworld, and a masked madman out to unmask the truth about the reclusive Bruce Wayne (Pattinson), Bruce’s alter-ego encounters the feline fatale Selina Kyle (Kravitz), a.k.a. Catwoman, as Batman unravels the criminal conspiracy.

According to Kravitz, The Batman is a Catwoman origin story about the cat burglar who takes a liking to strays. The reboot from director Matt Reeves is set in Year Two of a vengeful Bruce’s costumed crime-fighting career and acts as an origin story for rogues Edward Nashton (Dano) and Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (Farrell).

“I really wanted to dive into who she is as a human being,” Kravitz said of her Selina Kyle in the February 2022 issue of Empire Magazine. “There’s a great moment where you see she has all these tons of cats, and I really wanted to dive into the psychology of that. Why does she have all these cats? And when you see the film, you’ll see it’s completely connected to who she is as a human being.”

“Oftentimes, when an actor wants a part, we tend to just nod and smile and say yes to everything,” added Kravitz, the latest actor to play a live-action Catwoman after famed turns by Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway. “But I tried to do something a little different, for me anyway, which was to treat it as though I already had the part and give notes, so Matt could really get a sense of what it’s like to work with me.”

See what DC Comics fans are saying about the newest look at the DC Films movie below.

