New The Batman Stills Released Are Gorgeous

In the new episode of Empire magazine, Warner Bros. has released a handful of new images from Matt Reeves’ upcoming superhero adaptation The Batman. Featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the film is set for a release in March, and centers on a young Batman trying to outwit The Riddler (Paul Dano) while dealing with his own rage issues following the death of his parents. The images are beautifully filmed and framed, feeling more like a prestige movie than a superhero blockbuster, which seems to be the direction Reeves wants things to head. Following the massive commercial success of Joker, that seems a lot less risky than it did back when Zack Snyder was trying the same thing.

The images include closer looks at The Penguin and The Riddler, which play into creepy visuals that back up recent reports that this will be the scariest take on Batman to come to the big screen. There’s also a gorgeous shot of Batman and Catwoman face to face against the backdrop of the Gotham City skyline.

You can see them in a series of tweets embedded below.

A recently-released synopsis from The Batman‘s official website reads, “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.



“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

“Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

“Reeves (The Planet of the Apes franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the Planet of the Apes films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.

“The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (Dune, Lion); Reeves’ Planet of the Apes production designer, James Chinlund, and editor, William Hoy; editor Tyler Nelson (Rememory); and Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, Little Women, Anna Karenina). The music is by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Star Wars films, Up).”

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.