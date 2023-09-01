This Halloween season, take your horror movie watching to the Max. The streaming service combining content from HBO Max and Discovery+ has added dozens of new titles for September, including films from The Conjuring Universe (before the demon Valak returns in The Nun II), The Exorcist (to prepare you for new movie The Exorcist: Believer), and the Jason Voorhees slasher saga Friday the 13th (just in time for the actual Friday the 13th in October). Whether you want to watch demonic dolls, possessions, a cult of killer children, or a hockey-masked murderer, we've rounded up all the horror movies streaming on Max as of September 2023. See the list of the just-added 30 horror movies below, and stream these titles by subscribing to Max.

Annabelle Before The Conjuring, there was Annabelle. In this supernatural thriller, Annabelle's story begins before the evil was unleashed.

Annabelle: Creation A dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls into their home, where they become the target of the dollmaker's possessed creation.

Annabelle Comes Home Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home.

Blade A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother's death and rid the world of vampires. The modern-day technologically advanced vampires he is going after are in search of his special blood type needed to summon an evil god who plays a key role in their plan to execute the human race.

Blade II Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires.

Blade: Trinity The war between humans and vampires continues, but the humans' best hope, human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade, has been framed for countless murders, turning popular sentiment against him. The vampire leader responsible for Blade's bad publicity is Danica Talos, who's determined to finally lead her bloodthirsty compatriots to victory. Now Blade must team up with a band of rogue vampire hunters to save humanity.

Carrie (1976) Based on a Stephen King novel, Carrie is a shy, friendless girl sheltered by her overly religious mother who seeks revenge on her cruel classmates via her telekinetic powers when they humiliate her at the Senior Prom.

Carrie (2013) A sheltered high school girl unleashes her newly developed telekinetic powers after she is pushed too far by her peers.

Cat People (1942) A newlywed fears that an ancient curse will turn her into a bloodthirsty beast.

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice A reporter stumbles on a mysterious cult of children.

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest The horror that stalked the Nebraska cornfields is on the loose in Chicago!

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering A mysterious fever descends on a tiny Nebraska town, causing the local children to begin killing all the adults in this thriller.

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror Six college students take a wrong turn and find themselves lost in a strangely deserted rural town... only to discover that this deceptively quiet place hides a murderous cult of children controlled by evil forces! Yet even as bodies begin cropping up all around them, the young friends decide to stay and rescue the children... or die trying.

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return A woman in search of her mother runs afoul of the He Who Walks Behind the Rows cult and its diabolical leader Isaac.

Children of the Corn: Revelation The murderous corn-loving kids of the He Who Walks Behind the Rows cult stalk a young woman in search of her missing grandmother.

Critters When strange fuzzy creatures from outer space arrive on a farm, the Brown family — Jay, Helen, their daughter, April, and their son, Brad — must fend off the malevolent little aliens. Two bounty hunters with superhuman abilities follow the aggressive beasts from beyond, but the warriors aren't terribly effective, leaving the Brown family to battle the fur balls and rescue April from their clutches all by themselves.

The Curse of La Llorona A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.

Doctor Sleep A now-adult Dan Torrance joins forces with a teen who shares his extrasensory gift to battle a cult whose members feed off the shine of innocents.

The Exorcist (1973) When a 12-year old girl is possessed by demons, a young priest takes it upon himself to selflessly save her at the behest of her famous movie-star mother.

Exorcist II: The Heretic Regan MacNeil is now seventeen, and although she appears to be normal after her demonic possession as a child, she is monitored regularly at a psychiatric institution. A troubled priest, Father Lamont, visits her there to learn about the death of Father Merrin when he was performing the exorcism on her four years before. Regan has no conscious memories of that time, but as the priest's investigation continues, the demon is brought back.

Friday the 13th (1980) In 1957, a young boy named Jason drowns in a lake near Camp Crystal Lake. The next year, two counselors are murdered. In 1980, a descendant of the original owners reopens Camp Crystal Lake with some counselors' help. The counselors gets killed one by one by a mysterious person. Could it be Jason, out for revenge?

Friday the 13th Part II Despite ominous warnings from the locals to stay away from "Camp Blood" a group of counselors at a summer camp decide to explore the area where seven people were brutally slaughtered.

Friday the 13th Part III Teen revels turn into nightmarish horror as demonic Jason Voorhees returns to kill again.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Jason makes his way back home to Camp Crystal Lake after being taken to the morgue.

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Tommy Jarvis fears Jason Vorhees' return five years after killing him.

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives Tommy Jarvis is on a mission to stop Jason Voorhees' mindless killing and put him back where he belongs.

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood A telekinetic teenager accidentally uses her psychic powers to summon the deathless Jason Voorhees from his watery grave in this seventh gory outing.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Jason is back, and this time he is stalking the citizens of Manhattan.

It (2017) When children in town begin to disappear, a group of young kids is faced with their biggest fears as they square off against evil clown, Pennywise. Based on the Stephen King novel.