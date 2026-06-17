New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Finally Delivers The Savage Hulk We’ve Wanted for a Decade

After what’s felt like months of speculation, the second Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is finally here, and it’s got a decidedly savage vibe. The trailer, which Marvel has just officially released, includes more action than the first, with a heavy focus on Spider-Man and Hulk’s story, and more of the mysterious, invisible MCU villain whose identity so far remains unconfirmed. This far into the marketing, it’s remarkable that we don’t know the name of that villain or the true identity of Sadie Sink’s still-unnamed character. If Sony manage to navigate the final few weeks before release and keeps the lid on them, it will make a refreshing change.

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Excitingly, the Brand New Day trailer also features a first real look at the savage Hulk, the new version of Bruce Banner’s mutated alter-ego, who appears to be under the control of an unseen nefarious foe. We’ve been here before, of course, as Banner lost control of the Hulk to such a degree in Avengers: Age of Ultron that he was compelled to flee the Avengers entirely. That rampage was curtailed by Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor, but here, Spider-Man only has his own powers to protect him. After much of the Hulk’s post Age of Ultron tenure has seen him either struggling to Hulk out or sanitized by Banner’s “Smart Hulk” solution, this marks the first time in a long time we get pure, unadulterated Hulk. And boy does it feel good. Here’s the trailer:

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marks a Beginning… And An End?

The first trailer for Brand New Day focused on the idea of rebirth as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man steps out on his own after the events of No Way Home. This time out, we get more of the background on Peter’s mutation, and why he brings Banner back into his world: he wants a solution to his own mutating genes. In one sequence, Parker asks whether it’s possible to take out the bad parts but keep the good, to which Banner replies who is he to say which parts of nature are bad? That intriguing line explains why Banner never actually sought a permanent cure for the Hulk when he finally came to be the so-called Professor Hulk.

The stakes are obviously higher this time out, as Spider-Man again faces enemies on all sides, including one who can literally mind-jack any civilian instantly, and he seeks out Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to keep MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Balaton) safe. And if you thought Spidey would sail through, consider director Destin Daniel Cretton’s suggestion that “Everybody should go see this movie as if it’s the last Spider-Man.” Is Spider-Man really in danger of dying? Doubtful, but this does look like the darkest Spider-Man movie to date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s trailer stresses that the wall-crawler’s powers are out of control. It’s possible they are expanding because of the mysterious threat he’s facing, one that is forcing Spider-Man to somehow “evolve.” His spider-sense is apparently the only thing that can detect the psychic presence moving through New York, meaning he is now the city’s only chance. Making matters worse, Peter’s identity crisis is clearly coming to a head; who is he, if none of the people who loved him even remember who he was?

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