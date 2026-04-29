Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Officially Confirms 6 Key Details & Peter Parker Changes (Including His New Suit)

As one of the year’s most anticipated movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been subject to much speculation. In the build up to the film’s release this summer, there’s been a plethora of rumors and fan theories, covering everything from the identity of Sadie Sink’s mystery character to whether or not Daredevil will show up. As such, there’s understandably a great deal of interest in learning official information that comes straight from the filmmakers, which is one of the reasons why the Brand New Day trailer broke viewership records in its first day. While fans parse through the footage and try to determine if Sony digitally altered any shots, they have something new to go through: pages of the script.

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No, the full Brand New Day script didn’t leak online. But the film’s creative team shared a few annotated pages with Entertainment Weekly, revealing how the movie begins. As one might expect, the opening moments of Brand New Day revolve around Peter Parker’s isolated existence (even the Marvel Studios logo has been tweaked to reflect this). The first three pages primarily consist of material that was in the trailer (Peter following Ned and MJ on social media), but there are still some other interesting takeaways there.

What The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Reveals About Peter Parker’s Life

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man Brand New Day

The script serves as further confirmation of what was in the trailer: Peter Parker is not in a good place emotionally. Even though it’s been nine months since the events of No Way Home, he hasn’t really adjusted to his new reality. On the opening page, he experiences a “small, sharp headache” that he dismisses, indicating he has settled into an “unhealthy” routine. “The closest thing [he] has to a friend” these days is his AI assistant EV, and that isn’t the only new piece of tech Spider-Man has at his disposal. He also has a “homemade fabricator” which can repair his suit. In the annotation notes, director Destin Daniel Cretton emphasized the importance Peter designing all of the tech himself, since he no longer has access to Tony Stark’s vast resources.

One of the key selling points of Brand New Day is that the film is attempting to bring Spider-Man back to his street-level, DIY ethos, which is a crucial part of the character the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t really tapped into. While Tom Holland’s iteration of Spider-Man has been beloved, it was hard to shake the feeling that he was essentially “Iron Man Jr.” Based on the script pages, Brand New Day wastes no time in illustrating that Peter is now doing everything on his own. That includes creating the much-publicized new suit, which takes cues from Peter 2 and Peter 3. In one of Cretton’s annotations, he excitedly describes the practicality of the costume, complete with “real fabric, seams, wrinkles.”

The script also doesn’t shy away from the fact that Peter is making choices that are to his detriment. Interestingly, his decision to cut himself off from his friends and “live alone with the truth” is described as a “[misrepresentation] of what May said to him” in No Way Home (when she told him about great power and great responsibility). Peter’s attitude towards his headaches, a tease that his DNA is mutating, likely stems from the fact he’s all alone for the first time in his life. Someone like Ned would have encouraged Peter to take a deeper look into the headaches, rather than shake them off and hope it’s nothing.

The Brand New Day Script Seemingly Confirms the Villain Montage

It looks like there will be a lot of villains popping up in Brand New Day. As exciting as that is, it brings back painful memories of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which suffered from having too many antagonists. The difference here is that it appears as if some of these villains will be relegated to a montage sequence at the beginning of the film. The third page ends with the line “BEGIN MONTAGE:” but we’ll have to wait for the film’s release date to see what that montage will entail.

It is safe to assume that this leads into the theorized villain montage. The trailer has shown footage of Spider-Man tangling with the likes of Tarantula and Boomerang. Some fans may be disappointed that certain characters will have minimal screen time, but this is a fun and effective way to give some villains a moment in the spotlight before the main story kicks into high gear. The Fantastic Four: First Steps did something similar last summer, and it worked well, so it makes sense for Marvel to go this route again. This’ll cover the big four-year time jump, highlighting all the great deeds Spider-Man accomplished.

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