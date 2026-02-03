New Trailer Reveals an Iconic Sci-fi Director’s First Movie in Ten Years (And It’s An Original Story)

Andrew Stanton is probably best known for his work in the animation realm, having directed Pixar classics Finding Nemo and WALL-E, but he’s also left his mark on live-action projects. Over the course of his career, Stanton has accumulated notable writing and directing credits on titles such as Stranger Things, For All Mankind, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He clearly has a knack for telling science fiction stories, so it isn’t surprising to see he stuck with that genre for his latest endeavor, an original film called In the Blink of an Eye. It’s his first new feature film in a decade, and now fans can get a taste of what to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for In the Blink of an Eye online. The preview provides a general overview of the film’s ambitious narrative, which spans thousands of years of human history. The movie consists of a trio of thematically linked stories that deal with topics such as hope, connection, and the circle of life. You can watch the trailer in the space below:

Play video

Can In the Blink of an Eye Be a New Sci-Fi Classic?

2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for sci-fi, with anticipated projects like Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, and Dune: Part Three on the way. Before any of those films release, In the Blink of an Eye is looking to make it own mark with a sweeping and emotional story that explores the mysteries of life. There are certainly enough pieces in place to craft something compelling, considering Stanton’s pedigree (WALL-E is one of the best sci-fi films of the 21st century) and the star-studded cast that includes Rashida Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Daveed Diggs. Unfortunately, it looks like In the Blink of an Eye could be a well-intentioned misfire.

The film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, and the reviews were largely negative. As of this writing, it has an 18% Rotten Tomatoes score from 17 published reviews. While there’s something to admire in the big swing Stanton and Co. painting on such a large canvas, many critics took issue with the execution of the ideas, feeling there wasn’t enough dramatic heft and depth to elevate the underlying message. This reception could explain why In the Blink of an Eye is going straight to Hulu and won’t receive a wide theatrical release. Disney probably suspected ahead of time the movie wasn’t going to generate strong word of mouth, so it opted to go with the streaming model.

In the Blink of an Eye isn’t a critical darling, but the release strategy might benefit it. As we’ve seen plenty of times before, positive reviews are not a prerequisite for high viewership numbers on streaming. If a movie or show has mixed or negative buzz, people are much more inclined to check it out if they can watch it at home because streaming is much more convenient than planning a trip to the theater. Based on the reviews, In the Blink of an Eye probably would have been overshadowed by other titles if it played in multiplexes, but now it has a chance to stand out as the big new sci-fi film to watch at home. It wouldn’t be surprising to see In the Blink of an Eye top the Hulu charts by the end of the month.

In that sense, In the Blink of an Eye could go down as a success, but Stanton and everyone else involved was surely hoping for a more enthusiastic critical response. Fortunately for the director, he has another project coming out in 2026 that could fare much better: Toy Story 5. Stanton has routinely done high-quality work with Pixar and has an inherent understanding of what makes their films work so well. The franchise’s track record suggests Toy Story 5 will be a critical and commercial hit, meaning Stanton should have one 2026 film that explores the human condition be a bona fide winner.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!