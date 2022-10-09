Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye

Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.

In addition to his work on some of Pixar's biggest films as well as Disney's John Carter, Stanton's past directing credits include episodes of Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Legion, and For All Mankind. According to THR, In the Blink of an Eye will be a film from Searchlight Pictures with Ingrid Goes West and Russian Doll's Jared Ian Goldman producing. The original script was penned by Colby Day who is also serving as an executive producer. The movie "seeks to explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope, and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines." THR says the script has been compared to 2001: A Space Odyssey, Interstellar, and Magnolia.

When Is WALL-E Being Released by Criterion Collection?

One of Andrew Stanton's most famous movies, WALL-E, will soon be getting a 4K release from the Criterion Collection. Co-written and directed by Stanton, WALL-E was nominated for six Academy Awards back in 2009 and took home the prize for Best Animated Feature. To date, fewer than 1,200 films in cinema history have been inducted into the Criterion Collection, and WALL-E marks the first Pixar film to make the cut. Pre-orders for the WALL-E Criterion Collection 4K UHD release are now available on Amazon and at Walmart for $32.45, which is 35% off the list price. The movie will officially be released on November 22nd.

Criterion describes WALL-E as follows: "A high-water mark of digital animation, this prescient vision of a dystopian future is packaged within a dazzling pop-science-fiction love story, making for an urgent fable for our troubled millennium. It's the twenty-ninth century, and humans have long since fled Earth for outer space, leaving WALL•E, the last functioning trash-compacting robot, to go about the work of cleaning up a pollution-choked planet, one piece of garbage at a time. When he meets EVE, a fellow automaton sent to detect plant life, the pair are launched on an intergalactic quest to return humanity to Earth. Transporting us simultaneously back to cinema's silent origins and forward light-years into the future, WALL•E is a soaring ode to the power of love and art to heal a dying world."

