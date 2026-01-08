5 Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies You Really Need To Know About

We’re all jazzed about Dune: Part Three and Steven Spielberg’s upcoming UFO flick, but what else is on the horizon for sci-fi fans? As 2026 kicks off, a new slate of forthcoming films is already beginning to take shape for the following years. Whether you love thinky hard sci-fi, space operas, or apocalyptic mayhem, there are some exciting adventures in your future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To different degrees, these movies remain a mystery, but they all have a promising mix of ingredients that could alchemize into something spectacular. Also in various stages of production, from slow development limbo to the first weeks of post-production, we have compiled this list to contain the most interesting science fiction films aiming for release in 2027 and beyond.

5) Vacation Guide to the Solar System

Based on the 2017 book “Vacation Guide to the Solar System: Science for the Savvy Space Traveler!” by Olivia Koski and Jana Grcevich, the upcoming sci-fi adventure is set 50 years in the future, when a family trip to the solar system turns into a life-or-death struggle to return to Earth.

Described on IMDb as “Jurassic Park in tone” with “The Martian’s reliance on real science,” the two big names currently attached are John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. This duo is responsible for some great action and comedy flicks, including writing Spider-Man: Homecoming and co-directing Game Night. It’s not yet known whether they will direct in addition to writing and producing, as development on the project has been slow since Paramount Players won a major bidding war in 2017.

4) Proxy

netflix

The upcoming sci-fi thriller from Hungarian writer/director duo Kata Wéber and Kornél Mundruczó features a woman who miraculously reawakens after a medical trauma, only to discover her consciousness has been embedded into a biosynthetic body. Still without a release date, the film’s progress has been slow since its 2022 announcement, but excitement remains high due to the names attached.

Notable producer Aaron Ryder, who helped orchestrate Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi masterpiece Arrival, is on board. Additionally, Wéber and Mundruczó have an impressive resume, including the Oscar-nominated Pieces of a Woman, and the genre-bending sci-fi drama Juper’s Moon. It Ends With Us star Blake Lively was set to star, but her role in the film appears to be up in the air as of late 2025. Regardless, the filmmaking team and the logline are enough to almost guarantee Proxy will be something special.

3) One Second After

Based on William R. Forstchen’s 2009 bestseller, One Second After is set in small-town Black Mountain, North Carolina, after a devastating electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack paralyzes the United States, where College professor and former military officer John Matherson must protect his family and community as civilization collapses.

Attached to pen the script is sci-fi legend and Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski. Stunt coordinator Scott Rogers (who worked on sets like John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Bourne Ultimatum) will make his directorial debut, and the impressive cast includes Famke Janssen, Josh Holloway (Lost), Hannah John-Kamen, and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica). While there’s no set release date yet, principal photography wrapped in December, meaning we’ll see this post-apocalyptic thriller in theaters sooner rather than later.

2) Star Wars: Starfighter

lucasfilm

After fan fatigue prompted Disney and Lucasfilm to slow production of new Star Wars movies, there is a lot of pressure on the upcoming slate. Set about 5 years after The Rise of Skywalker, Starfighter will reportedly be a standalone adventure unlike any of the other entries. Two-time Oscar nominee and Blade Runner 2049 star Ryan Gosling was cast as the lead, and his attachment has fans hopeful. At Star Wars Celebration, Gosling said, “The script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure.”

Other notable talent includes Mia Goth and Amy Adams, with Hollywood favorite Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine and Free Guy) directing. Shooting wrapped late 2025, and there have been only a few small breadcrumbs of new information and released set images since then. The film is currently in post-production, though we’ll have to wait another year and a half to see if it can revive the Star Wars fandom, as the release date is currently scheduled for May 28, 2027.

1) Rendezvous with Rama

Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi outings is an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s 1973 Hugo Award, Locus Award, and Nebula Award-winning novel Rendezvous with Rama, written by acclaimed screenwriter Eric Roth and directed by Denis Villeneuve. The plot of the novel, centered on a massive cylindrical alien starship that enters the solar system and the group of human space explorers who intercept it, isn’t necessarily complex. However, the novel’s ideas and themes are grand and awe-inspiring, prompting many to wonder how well it will translate to the screen.

The story has been passed around Hollywood, but thankfully, modern sci-fi wizard Villeneuve has a history of adapting “unfilmable” source material, including Dune and Story of Your Life (which was adapted into Arrival). The Blade Runner 2049 director even described Rama as “Arrival on steroids” in an interview with Empire. Needless to say, there is much to be excited about here. But before we see Clarke’s cerebral hard sci-fi tale come to life, Villeneuve still has to finish and release his third and final installment in the Dune series, which will come out on December 18, 2026.

Which upcoming sci-fi film are you most excited about? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!