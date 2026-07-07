New V/H/S Series Movie Is Crossing Over With a Fan-Favorite Horror Franchise, & It’s the Perfect Collab

While horror has long been one of the most versatile genres, there is one franchise within it that truly stands out as not only the most innovative but the best and that’s the V/H/S franchise. The found-footage horror anthology series with its focused on cursed videotapes that offer up individual and increasingly terrifying tales all framed under one narrative umbrella kicked off with 2012’s groundbreaking V/H/S and has spawned seven sequels, a spinoff television series, and two spin-offs. Now, an eighth film is on the way and it’s set to see the franchise team up with another iconic horror universe for the next installment—and it might just be the most fascinating and original theme yet.

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According to Variety, Spooky Pictures and Image Nation are teaming up for V/H/S: SCP. The film, which is expected to be released in 2027, will be the first feature-length addition to the SCP (Special Containment Procedures) Foundation, an online collective fiction project. The SCP Foundation is one of the largest fan-driven online sci-fi and horror universes, having begun in 2008 as a collaborative digital project. It’s previously been adapted into games, short films, and web series. V/H/S: SCP will reportedly take the franchise’s found-footage concept and frame it as “recovered field documentation” or video evidence “gathered, redacted, and archived by the secretive organization. Standalone segments in the anthology will focus on different objects, entities or events under the containment-breach narrative.” Roy Lee and Steven Schneider from Spooky Pictures will produce along with Josh Goldbloom and Michael Schrieber.

V/H/S Teaming Up With SCP Foundation Continues Horror’s Trend of Leaning In to Online-Based Horror

The announcement of V/H/S: SCP is certainly exciting for horror fans because the V/H/S franchise has proven to be one of the anthology franchises in horror, but it is also good news because of how it continues the current trend of leaning into online-based horror elements. Thanks to the success of films like Backrooms, analog horror has started getting a lot more attention and a lot of analog horror has its roots online thanks to platforms like YouTube as well as TikTok where these stories thrive, often amassing large audiences who tune in for regular, short installments of stories characterized by low-fi graphics, cryptic messages, and sometimes even found-footage style vibes. Just last week, it was announced that United Artists’ Scott Stuber and Amblin’s Steven Spielberg and Amazon MGM Studios had acquired the film rights to another large, viral analog horror series, The Mandela Catalogue, with a film project for that heading into development.

While SCP Foundation and things like The Mandela Catalogue are not exactly the same, there is still that same organic, almost home-grown feeling to it. However, there is one element to this that is certain to have fans asking some questions about how V/H/S: SCP will pull things off. Generally, the creations in the SCP universe are part of the public domain so some fans are already wondering how the installment will make things work. The explanation seems to be that the segments created for the installment will be original to the project, just working within the overall SCP Foundation framework, but it will be interesting to see exactly how that plays out and what that means for the future of both V/H/S and SCP Foundation.

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