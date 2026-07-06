5 Cult Movies From 1994 All ’80s Kids Know Were Perfect From Start to Finish

Three decades later, it’s good to look back and see how cinema gave us so many incredible films in the ’90s. However, among so many of them, a few managed to win over a portion of the audience that still remembers them with a lot of admiration. If you grew up during that time, you know exactly what we’re talking about, since these are the ones now considered cult classics. But in 1994 specifically, it almost feels like there was a very unmatched selection of movies across different aspects like story, purpose, direction, screenplay, or performances that land (and still land) from start to finish.

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It’s possible that most movie fans don’t even remember them anymore, since they aren’t talked about as much as they should be. However, if you’re an ’80s kid, you very likely remember their release and would probably agree they should still be recommended to newer generations. They’re proof that 1994 was one of the strongest years for cult cinema.

5) Natural Born Killers

image courtesy of warner bros.

A great movie that becomes a cult classic is one that goes beyond pure entertainment — and if you think about it, there aren’t many that do. Natural Born Killers follows Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory Knox (Juliette Lewis), a couple of serial killers who suddenly become a national sensation after the media turns their crimes into entertainment. However, the story goes far beyond the violence. Based on an original story by Quentin Tarantino, both protagonists endured deeply traumatic childhoods, which already says a lot. Still, the film’s biggest strength is how it builds its characters and narrative to comment on the real world.

Natural Born Killers sets out to criticize the way TV and the public help create this kind of “celebrity.” Today, that message may not hit quite the same way, but in the ’90s, it carried a lot of weight after decades of real-life serial killer stories dominating everything. It’s a thriller that maintains its intensity from beginning to end while always finding new ways to surprise its audience. It can be an intense, dramatic, and therefore controversial experience, but even those who don’t agree with every creative choice would have a hard time saying they’ve seen anything quite like it.

4) Shallow Grave

image courtesy of rank film distributors

Shallow Grave‘s greatest strength, and the reason it belongs on this list, is that it never overcomplicates an idea that already works perfectly. The film introduces three friends who discover a dead body and a suitcase full of cash in the apartment they just rented to a stranger. But instead of doing the right thing, they decide to hide the body and keep the money. From that point on, the story goes on to show how a single decision like that can destroy a relationship built on trust. And it makes the most of that premise without wasting its potential.

It’s actually a fairly simple movie because it doesn’t rely on action to keep the tension high. Instead, the suspense comes from the characters themselves and the choices they make, as they slowly begin behaving in worse and worse ways. As a result, you become more invested in everything that’s happening, and by the time the story reaches a certain point, you totally understand how they got there. Shallow Grave is a movie that pulls you in precisely because it feels believable. It’s a twisted, stylish story, and it’s fair to say it has aged really well considering its dark humor, pacing, and direction.

3) Clerks

image courtesy of miramax films

Clerks is a rare gem since it feels completely unlike anything else, and there’s a reason it became a favorite among people who grew up in the ’90s. Instead of telling a story with major events, the movie simply follows an ordinary day in the lives of two convenience store clerks as they spend their shifts talking about customers, relationships, movies, and whatever else comes to mind. That might seem like a better fit for a TV series, right? But it actually works because of its confidence and the natural way it presents everything, which is no surprise considering it won the top prize at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival.

This low-budget comedy, created by Kevin Smith, is both an easy recommendation if you’re looking for laughs and a great example of thinking outside the box. Clerks proves that not every great story needs constant conflict, and sometimes the most engaging moments come from ordinary situations and conversations that feel real. And of course, that’s much harder to pull off than it sounds, which is exactly why the film earned the praise it did. Overall, it’s exceptionally well written, and it’s still one of the most important landmarks in independent cinema.

2) Ed Wood

image courtesy of buena vista pictures

Back in the day, Tim Burton was already one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but it’s much easier to think of other movies in his filmography than Ed Wood (even with Johnny Depp once again in the lead role). Shot entirely in black and white, the film tells the true story of filmmaker Edward D. Wood Jr. (Depp) as he struggles to get his projects made while constantly being dismissed as a talentless director. And it would have been incredibly easy to turn that premise into a satire, but Burton wisely goes in the opposite direction.

Ed Wood tells the story of a filmmaker who genuinely loves making movies, regardless of the outcome. And that approach changes everything because it makes you root for him even knowing that his career would never be regarded as a major success during his lifetime. It’s an absolute masterpiece, made even better by one of Depp’s most charismatic performances. In the end, it’s much less about failure than it is about believing in your own creativity, which is exactly why it feels so powerful to watch and still holds up as something timeless and inspiring.

1) Léon: The Professional

image courtesy of gaumont buena vista

What ’80s kids know is that the ’90s had plenty of great action thrillers, but few ever matched the same level of emotion and entertainment as Léon: The Professional. The story here begins when Mathilda (Natalie Portman) loses her family in a massacre and finds shelter with Léon (Jean Reno), a professional hitman who never imagined he’d have to take care of anyone. So, a relationship starts to be built, making you get attached to the characters before anything really even happens.

Sure, the movie has a few elements that remain controversial, but overall, it’s easy to be won over by the perfect balance between spectacular action sequences and a much more intimate story. Léon is essentially a thoughtful exploration of loss, growing up, and unexpected human connections. Plus, every scene has a purpose, with each one helping develop the characters and making the ending even more powerful. On top of that, it marked Portman’s movie debut and features Gary Oldman delivering one of the most unforgettable villains of the decade. You don’t really forget this movie once you’ve watched it.

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