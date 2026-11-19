The story of Henry Cavill’s time as Superman will forever be bittersweet for a lot of DC movie fans. Cavill seemed custom-made for the role of Clark Kent/Superman, but director Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2012) was seen as a divisive introduction to the character. Even though fans generally accepted (if not enjoyed) Cavill as Superman, Snyder’s subsequent film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, made things even more divisive – and that’s when things got weird.

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After years of debacle getting him into a proper Justice League movie, it looked like Henry Cavill was done with the DC Extended Universe franchise for good. Then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave fans the false hope that Cavill was about to enter a whole new era of being Superman, thanks to the now-infamous post-credits scene of Johnson’s DC film, Black Adam. Cavill never suited up as Superman after that, but now you can at least get a behind-the-scenes look at the last time he put on the Superman suit to film his Black Adam cameo.

WATCH: Filming Henry Cavill’s Final Performance As Superman

I saw that #HenryCavill was trending so I thought I'd add my connection to him. I've only ever worked with him once & only for about 3 hours. I only shot 1 scene with him, but it was pretty iconic. Would he make a good #jamesbond007 ? Maybe, but he made a brilliant Man of Steel. pic.twitter.com/34NYOYkSr5 — Steven Hall (@StevenHallDOP) November 18, 2026

Cinematographer Steven Hall posted a fond memory of when he worked with Henry Cavill on Black Adam. In his post he writes “I saw that #HenryCavill was trending so I thought I’d add my connection to him. I’ve only ever worked with him once & only for about 3 hours. I only shot 1 scene with him, but it was pretty iconic. Would he make a good #jamesbond007 ? Maybe, but he made a brilliant Man of Steel.”

Cavill name is one that regularly goes viral on social media, whether it’s fans talking about one of the new projects he’s attached to (Voltron, Highlander, Warhammer 40,000) or the never-ending debates about his previous roles as Superman or The Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia. He’s also spent years being regularly mentioned in discussions about the next James Bond, ever since talk of Daniel Craig’s successor began. Now Batman actor Robert Pattinson is the new Bond – casting news that has resonated all across the world. While early signs point to fans overwhelmingly approving of Robert Pattinson as James Bond, Cavill’s name has once again been dragged up as a popular alternate choice. That’s led these deeper looks back at his time as Superman and how it went awry.

Does Henry Cavill Have A Future In The DCU?

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The current future of DC Universe movies is unclear after major shakeups at DC Studios (following the merger between Skydance and Warner Bros. However, James Gunn still has one last project, his Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, coming out next year. Actor David Corenswet is fully locked into his role as the DCU Superman, but some fans never give up hope that Henry Cavill will get another chance to suit up and play some alt-universe version (Ultraman) that Corenswet has to face. That’s wishful thinking – biut then, we never thought that Black Adam would happen.

You can stream Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s other Superman films on HBO Max.