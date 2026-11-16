What Does Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Movie Mean for The Batman’s Future in the DCU?

Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new James Bond, ending a multi-year search for actor Daniel Craig’s replacement as 007. Craig ended his run with the milestone 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, and Robert Pattinson will be stepping into a whole new era (both literally and figuratively) with Bond 26. Amazon-MGM has taken over the franchise, and director Denis Villeneuve will go from working with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three (which will release in theaters soon) to directing him as Bond.

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Of course, all the hype around Pattinson as Bond is quickly raising another big question: What does being Bond mean for Robert Pattinson’s role as The Batman, and the Dark Knight’s future in the DC Universe?

The Batman Franchise Already Looked Like It Was Ending

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As Robert Pattinson gets cast as James Bond, he’s also filming The Batman: Part II, the highly anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 reboot. The Batman: Part II is slated for release on February 18, 2028, almost six full years after the first film hit theaters. Despite early rumors that The Batman: Part III could film close to the sequel, there have been no official indications that the series will continue after the second film.

One of the biggest hurdles to The Batman‘s future has been the launch of DC Studios and the creation of a whole new DC Universe brand of interconnected TV and movie projects. James Gunn and Peter Safran were angling to introduce a new Batman (father to his son, Robin V/Damian Wayne) into the shared universe; that left Pattinson’s Batman in the awkward position of being in a standalone franchise, even though a lot of fans wanted him to be part of the shared universe. Neither side seemed to budge, and the result has been the delay of any Batman movie moving forward in the last four years.

By the time The Batman: Part II comes out, it’s hard to see the creative team being down for another round so soon after the ordeal of making the sequel. So is Part II really the end of the franchise? It may be for Reeves’ run with the character, but it doesn’t mean it will be the end for Pattinson’s run as Batman.

Bond Doesn’t (Necessarily) Kill Batman’s DCU Future

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Warner Bros. has been absorbed by Skydance-Paramount, and the company’s CEO, David Ellison, has reportedly made it clear he wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman to be part of the interconnected side of the DCU, alongside David Corenswet’s Superman. That’s been a long-held debate within the DCU fandom, and a direct echo of old debates about Christian Bale’s Batman going from Christopher Nolan’s universe into Zack Snyder’s DCEU franchise. Half the fandom thinks that Matt Reeves built a perfect version of Batman and Gotham City that are stark contrast to James Gunn’s bright and colorful version of Superman and the city of Metropolis. Other fans think Reeves’ Se7en-style Batman movie has no place or purpose in the DCU.

Either way, playing James Bond doesn’t stop Robert Pattinson from being the DCU Batman. If Ellison has his way, then The Batman: Part II would obviously be structured in a way that opens that franchise up to the larger DCU franchise around it. Pattinson’s Batman would then be ready for an appearance in something like a Justice League team-up film as soon as 2030 or 2031 (around the time rumors say Ellison wants the team-up film on the screen). That’s the fastest track to getting Batman back to being a major draw at the movies, and a franchise staple for the DCU. Timing-wise, Pattinson could definitely make it work: in fact, the English actor could keep a pretty active and routine work schedule over the last few years, alternating between filming entire Bond movies and filming select scenes in a Justice League movie or some other kind of team-up film. It’s not like one role automatically cancels out the other.

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The question hanging over Pattinson’s Batman being in the DCU is: would it be the same character? And would Pattinson be game? Under James Gunn and Peter Safran, there were many different kinds of DCU content, from family-friendly films like Superman to more adult-oriented fare like HBO’s Lanterns or the Creature Commandos adult animated series. It remains to be seen if Ellison and new DC Studios head Jeremy Latcham are allowing that same variety in the franchise going forward.

That’s really the biggest impediment to Robert Pattinson playing both Bond and Batman: the actor’s own preferences and desires. Pattinson got into the franchise based on Matt Reeves’ vision for the character and his world; there’s nothing to suggest he would be interested in a version of Batman who is standing next to Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and The Flash. If anything, Pattinson’s last decade of role choices (including big blockbusters like Nolan’s Tenet and The Odyssey, or Dune: Part Three) suggest that he’s actively avoiding big shared universe roles in franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, or even DC. So it’s really hard to imagine him signing on to continue after The Batman: Part II, at this point. But then, you know: that dump truck full of money can change anyone’s mind.

Robert Pattinson will return as Batman in The Batman: Part II, which has a release date of February 18, 2028.