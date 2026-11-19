The internet is currently flooded with chatter about a reported Skydance and Warner Bros. press event that revealed footage of both Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part II, and, in addition to joining in on the excitement, fans have already decided what they really want. The larger DC franchise has had its fair share of updates this month, following the shocking news that former DCU head James Gunn was out. There were opinions on both sides, certainly, but one fairly universal question was what this meant for the future of the DCU, especially when it comes to projects that were already in the works and under Gunn’s direction. Most notably, that includes the next Superman installment, Man of Tomorrow, which is slated to hit theaters next summer.

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While it wasn’t part of Gunn’s DCU, The Batman: Part II has also had plenty of updates, although many of them have been fairly discouraging, with multiple delays on the movie, now pushing it back to 2028, and a recent switch-up with Matt Reeves stepping away from the project for personal reasons and Steven Soderbergh stepping in. Given all of these shakeups and changes, it certainly would be a good idea for Skydance to hold an event such as the one making the rounds online, and while that reported event hasn’t been confirmed, the internet is nevertheless abuzz with fan opinions on the news, from reactions to the apparent footage (many of which have, somewhat surprisingly, been largely positive) to demands for what DC audiences now want to follow it. Check out more about what DC fans are saying below.

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Batman and Superman have long been among DC’s biggest properties, so it’s no surprise that reports of this event have gotten the internet in a tizzy. One of the most substantial rumors tied to this news has been that the event showcased , and that alone has fans beyond excited. However, at least in terms of current online discourse, there also seems to be an unexpected amount of optimism regarding the footage being shown.

Exclusive footage from ‘THE BATMAN: PART 2’ was reportedly shown at a WB/Skydance event today.



(via @vixensupes) pic.twitter.com/xDZ25uEGaJ — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) November 18, 2026

However, it didn’t take long for the commentary to shift from excitement over this online chatter to hopes for what this could mean. Specifically, DC fans have now begun speculating that, if this footage was indeed just shown, then teasers could be coming. For Man of Tomorrow in particular, audiences seem to be holding out hope that such footage could translate into a teaser being released sooner than expected—and, honestly, that would probably be a good call in general for the franchise, at least to show fans what is coming amid the shakeup and any subsequent fallout.

Exclusive footage from ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’ was reportedly shown at a Warner Brothers./Skydance event today, and it included some new suits for Superman!



A teaser trailer might come soon. 👀



(Via: @vixensupes) pic.twitter.com/ByVKvFK2qy — A Geek's Viewpoint (@ViewpointGeek) November 19, 2026

Exclusive footage from MAN OF TOMORROW was reportedly shown at a Warner Bros./Skydance event today, and it included NEW Superman suits.



A teaser feels close. 👀



(via @vixensupes) pic.twitter.com/5H9AkFsmIi — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 18, 2026

Whether or not teasers are actually close remains to be seen, although that feels much more likely to be the case for Man of Tomorrow than for The Batman: Part II. Nevertheless, it’s clear that DC fans are excited to be getting these updates, suggesting that, despite all the changes, audiences remain hopeful about what the future holds.

When do you expect to see teasers rolling out for Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part II, and which are you most eager to see? Let us know in the comments down below.