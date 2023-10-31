New Wonka Movie Poster Highlights the Candy on Halloween

wonkWarner Bros. has released a new poster for Wonka, the forthcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant. The film, from Paddington director Paul King, is set for a December release, and is explicitly a prequel to Warners' own Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, even including the Oompa Loompa song from that movie. Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2) and King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers.

In the image, Willie Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) is seated in the middle, surrounded by the trappings of the story, including some wildly colorful and creative candy. It comes, of course, as audiences are readying themselves to celebrate Halloween.

You can see the poster below, followed by the film's official synopsis.

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time-proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane ("The Day Shall Come"), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key ("The Prom," "Schmigadoon"), Paterson Joseph ("Vigil," "Noughts + Crosses"), Matt Lucas ("Paddington," "Little Britain"), Mathew Baynton ("The Wrong Mans," "Ghosts"), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water," the "Paddington" films, "Spencer"), Rowan Atkinson (the "Johnny English" and "Mr. Bean" films, "Love Actually"), Jim Carter ("Downton Abbey"), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite," "The Lost Daughter") and Hugh Grant ("Paddington 2," "A Very English Scandal"). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus," "Insecure"), Rich Fulcher ("Marriage Story," "Disenchantment"), Rakhee Thakrar ("Sex Education," "Four Weddings and a Funeral"), Tom Davis ("Paddington 2," "King Gary") and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith ("Paddington 2," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," "Mary Poppins Returns").

Wonka will open in the U.S. on December 15, following an international IMAX engagement beginning on December 6.

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/wonka-second-full-trailer-released/#