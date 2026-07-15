New X-Men Rumor Has Marvel Fans Confused Over MCU Emma Frost, “I Hope This Is Not True”

The X-Men are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are several high priorities when it comes to casting the team. One such character is the ever-powerful telepath known as Emma Frost, aka The White Queen, and there are any number of fan castings online that include some big Hollywood names. The newest rumor involving who could play Emma Frost is generating quite the discourse though, with some Marvel fans confused in terms of the overall direction of casting.

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The latest rumor regarding who is playing the MCU’s Emma Frost comes from @MyTimeToShineH, who says that Margot Robbie is reportedly one of the actresses being considered to play Emma Frost in the X-Men reboot. Robbie is obviously a well-liked star so there are fans who are completely on board with this, but there are quite a few fans who are more puzzled by the pick, while others like @nikangel39 say, “I hope this is not true”.

Marvel Fans Seem To Want Lesser-Known Names and More Unique Castings for The X-Men

The online reactions to the news can generally be summed up in two categories. The first group seems to want lesser-known names to play the roles of the X-Men instead of A-List stars. @Deshawn shares this sentiment, writing, “Once again, why are they making popular already established celebrities with prominent careers, playing a superhero characters who already have established identity to the public? I absolutely hate it”, while @StefanLands writes, “no thanks i dont want a listers as x men or mutants”. There’s also @OhHeyHy, who writes, “Dude let’s get an actress who’s really good and could use a big break.”

The other main group of detractors is mostly due to having someone else in mind, and one name that comes up early is Samara Weaving. @Wishper126 writes, “So this emma is gonna be older and not romantically involved with cyclops, well not bad but margot is still harley for most of comicbook fans so i would prefer someone more fresh like samara weaving”. @Wilks434 has a different suggestion, writing, “Jodie Comer would be my pick, but Margot ain’t bad”. @NoRageQuit nominates Housemaid star Sydney Sweeney, while @kylorensss suggests Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner, writing, “let her play an xmen character again”.

The last time Emma Frost appeared in an X-Men film was X-Men: First Class, where she was played by Mad Men star January Jones. That portrayal wasn’t received all that well, and sadly, the character hasn’t had the chance for a return in the years since. That’s a shame, because Emma Frost is one of the X-Men’s most interesting and layered characters, and she absolutely deserves to be a prominent voice in the next iteration of the franchise.

When that happens remains to be seen, but if the role is indeed played by Margot Robbie, you won’t get any complaints from me. Robbie is immensely talented and can certainly balance the elements needed to play a character like White Queen, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

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